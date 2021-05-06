The Vermont Senate passed a Transportation Bill on Wednesday that failed to include a maintenance directive for the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
The reason, Michele Boomhower, director of Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, told House Transportation Committee members is that senators believe a statement framing VTrans as rail-trail maintenance manager was unnecessary because it’s clear the agency will be taking the lead.
Members of the House Transportation had added language to the Transportation Bill (H.433) that specified VTrans as the responsible entity for trail maintenance once the 93-mile trail is completed from St. Johnsbury to Swanton next year.
“The Senate felt as though how we carry out our maintenance and operations responsibilities is a matter that’s kind of in the weeds, and I got the impression that they didn’t believe that direction on how to manage those maintenance and operation activities was something that was required for us to proceed,” said Boomhower.
As VTrans takes the lead on completing construction along the trail, the maintenance of the finished portions — including the section between St. Johnsbury and West Danville — is handled by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers. It is now expected that VAST will not lead a full-trail management plan, but will be part of the management conversation with VTrans.
The possible annual cost for trail maintenance for the full LVRT is about $350,000. Dan Delabruere, Rail and Aviation bureau director for VTrans said VTrans is currently part of the management of four rail-trails in the state. Spending on those trails for maintenance runs between $100,000 and $110,000.
Rep. Diane Lanpher, of Vergennes, chair of the House Transportation Committee, said her committee felt like language was necessary in the Transportation Bill to ensure state government is planning for the critical role of maintaining the resource.
“We didn’t direct a model or a dollar value; it was just ‘hey we need to plan for it,’” said Lanpher.
Boomhower said a maintenance management plan will be developed in the coming months that will include discussions with VAST, the Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation, municipalities along the route and the public in general.
“It’s complex, but it’s a framework that needs to be set up before we’re operational on the 93 miles,” she said. “It’s something that we are embracing as the lead entity and owner of this resource.”
In the next legislative session, VTrans will have a plan ready for legislators and an associated cost of maintenance that the state will need to cover in the budget.
Delabruere said maintenance needs to be consistent across the full trail.
Boomhower said there are a lot of stakeholders interested in the success of the cross-state trail, and VTrans is up to the job of making sure the trail is well maintained.
“It’s a complex resource to manage in terms of the level of interest and participation, but also one that we feel very strongly is an asset that is not dissimilar to other assets that we manage and that we can successfully move forward with this,” she said.
It wasn’t clear from the House committee hearing on Wednesday whether members intend to push to reintroduce the language in H.433, citing the role of VTrans.
The LVRT has been open on the St. Johnsbury end for a few years. Maintenance has been handled by VAST and local caretakers. The trail has been well used and maintained under the current arrangement.
Town officials in St. Johnsbury see the completion of the full trail as a significant economic opportunity.
In a meeting with St. Johnsbury Rotarians recently, Joe Kasprzak, assistant town manager economic development director, said the trail could bring 50,000 to 100,000 visitors to town.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the town’s recently completed Three Rivers Trailhead and a trail that leads from Bay Street is designed to take advantage of the rail trail, getting trail users downtown.
