On July 24, the Orlean’s County Sheriff’s Department, Vermont State Police, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife were searching for an elderly man who had gone missing.
Two railroad employees, Jacob Tice and Shawn Thomas, extended their help in the search for the missing man. They quickly took action to assist deputies and EMS by providing deputies with transportation. After many hours of searching, the man was found safe. Tice and Thomas helped remove the recovered missing man from the train tracks safely, something the Sheriff’s Department said would have been very difficult without their help.
