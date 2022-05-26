Railroad Street Business Burglar Pleads Guilty

A parolee accused of breaking into two St. Johnsbury businesses and stealing hundreds of dollars in cash has settled the charges by plea agreement in Caledonia Superior Court.
Shawn Boyd, 51, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of burglary, petit larceny and unlawful mischief in exchange for a sentence of 1-5 years to serve and $441 in court surcharges. The state dismissed additional charges of burglary, petit larceny, unlawful mischief and resisting arrest as part of the plea agreement.
Police arrested Boyd on Feb. 27 after he broke into Kingdom Crust and Aquarealm located at 1216 Railroad Street. He was immediately sent back to jail after having his parole revoked.
Caledonia Superior Court
Boyd, formerly known as Shawn Ely, told police he committed the crime after getting drunk and thinking about his 1998 manslaughter conviction for beating a two-year-old child to death in Lyndonville.
“This is a tough time of year for me,” said an intoxicated Boyd while being interviewed by police.
According to court documents, Boyd’s breath registered a blood alcohol content of .102 percent when he was arrested. He told police he had purchased a half-gallon of Vodka after work and that his drinking had led to the break-in.
Police said that Boyd’s car was on-site when they responded to the break-in and that St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford engaged in a foot pursuit with Boyd at another business in the area - Twin State Ford - before Boyd made it back to his vehicle and fled the scene.
But police were able to identify and track Boyd back to his St. Johnsbury residence by using his vehicle registration.
Police say Boyd had just been released from prison five months earlier after being convicted in 2019 of breaking into the H.O.P.E. Store in Lyndonville.
At the time of the H.O.P.E store burglary, Boyd was on supervision by the Department of Corrections for a prior burglary conviction.
Boyd was sent to prison in 1998 after pleading no contest to manslaughter and aggravated assault for the death of 2-year-old Edward L. “Eddie” Billings in Lyndonville. He had been released from prison and was on furlough status in 2012 when he broke into the Mooselook Restaurant in Concord on Christmas Eve to steal what turned out to be $7 from the restaurant cash register.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors Boyd had been facing a possible sentence of up to 34 years in prison and $5,500 in fines.
