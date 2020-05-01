A St. Johnsbury restaurant wants to turn some downtown parking spaces into a deck for outdoor dining.
Jamie Murphy, who is one of the owners of the Kingdom Taproom & Table at 397 Railroad Street, pitched the idea of building a portable deck structure outside the restaurant known as a “Parklet” to the town select board on Monday.
“They are used in urban areas that lack green space or outside space for dining,” said Murphy. “We would like to utilize two or three parking spots and - at our own cost - build one these Parklets - a deck to use for outside dining for our establishment.”
Murphy said there were many details that would have to be worked out with neighboring businesses and zoning and liquor control requirements to be addressed before the deck is built.
Murphy also said he thought the Parklet would be good for the community as it recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We feel like it’ll add some visible vibrance to downtown and probably more importantly - as we come out of this pandemic and are allowed to open up our restaurant - we do think people are gonna be a little more comfortable outside rather than inside,” said Murphy. “Or there will certainly be some people that’ll be more comfortable dining outside rather than inside….We think it’ll be a win-win for everybody. I think it’ll be good for our business, I think it’s really good for downtown, I think it’ll be good for neighbors.”
Murphy said he’s looking at two possible locations - either the parking spots directly in front of the restaurant or the spots in front of a neighboring business - Whirlygig Brewing.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said he was bringing the idea to the board for a conceptual discussion now with detailed proposals to be considered later. But not too much later.
“Summer’s coming and this pandemic is hopefully gonna be at least to the point where we can start socializing and waking up our downtown again,” said Whitehead.
The Parklet deck would be open seasonally and put in storage during the winter.
Selectman Brendan Hughes was a vocal supporter of the concept.
“I think it’s a brilliant idea,” said Hughes, “It’s really attractive and I think it really defines a really vibrant downtown region when you have stuff like this.”
Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak was equally enthused,
“We’re gonna have trouble waking our communities up coming out of this,” said Kasprzak. “I think anything we can do to create energy, a great visual impact and show that we’re alive and well is gonna be critical.”
Kasprzak even suggested the town get involved in Parklet development,
“I dare say that I would vote to have a second one that maybe the community puts together on the other side of the road that’s more open to the public from the coffee shops who want to read the paper and not have it limited and attached to one business. It may be worth trying to create a more pedestrian downtown.”
Select Board Chairman Jeff Moore said he also thought it could be a good idea as long as it was well researched and well planned.
“It’s very doable and like everybody says it definitely helps bring a different look to our down town,” said Moore. “It tells people we’re open for business.”
