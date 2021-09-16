This story will be updated
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are on the lookout for a masked male suspect who robbed the New East Garden Chinese Restaurant at 169 Railroad St. on Thursday evening.
The first call came into St. Johnsbury Dispatch at 5:20 p.m.
The suspect is described by witnesses as wearing a black t-shirt and jeans as he ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to the initial investigation, no weapon was used in the robbery and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call St. Johnsbury Police at (802) 748-2314.
