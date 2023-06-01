Rain Or Shine, First Friday Arts Returns To Littleton

LITTLETON — What’s a little rain?
No matter the weather, the monthly Littleton First Friday Arts series will kick off as planned on June 2 with music, food, arts and culture.
The event begins with live entertainment, art demonstrations, craft makers, vendors and more along Main Street from 5 to 8 p.m.
It concludes with live music, food trucks, and a beer garden at Riverfront Commons from 7 to 10 p.m.
Performing on the Catamount Arts mobile stage will be opening act Kay Boylan (7-8 p.m.) and headliners the Patrick Ross Band (8 to 10 p.m.). Admission is free.
For more details visit https://littletonfirstfriday.wpcomstaging.com/
The forecast calls for steady downpours but Jason Tors and Adam Reczek, members of event organizers The Littleton Cultural Arts Commission, pointed out that last year’s First Friday Arts series also opened on a wet June day — and was an unabashed success.
“Last year it poured rain all afternoon, and an hour before the [outdoor live music] was supposed to start the sun came out and we had a giant rainbow. You just never know, it’s the North Country,” Tors said.
Added Reczek, “[The weather] isn’t going to keep me from having fun and enjoying music. Either way there will still be arts, culture and some good vibes.”
Entering its third year, First Friday Arts will feature two notable changes.
Instead of closing down Porter Street, vendors, performers and other groups will set up along Main Street.
Organizers said the street closure was difficult to execute, created logistical problems, offered no shade on hot days, and lacked synergy with downtown businesses.
The event will also scale back from four events to three (June 2, July 7, Aug. 4).
The September date was removed this year, organizers said, because the date coincided with the Lancaster Fair, which had a dramatic impact on attendance in 2022, and concerns over unpredictable fall weather.
Both of those changes are designed to streamline the event and make it more sustainable moving forward.
“We’re just trying to keep the momentum going for these events,” Tors said.
Riverfront Commons headliner Patrick Ross is looking forward to performing, rain or shine.
He leads an indie folk rock trio, alongside bassist Mike Conerty and drummer Justin “Spanky” Roman that is tailor-made for the summer concert/festival circuit.
“I think the shoe fits perfectly,” said Ross about his band performing outdoors on the big Catamount Arts stage. “I’m psyched for Friday night. That stage with that sound system, and our sound and the gear we bring. It’s on.”
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Ross, who gets much of his musical instruments and equipment through Northern Lights Music on Main Street.
“So much of my music comes from Littleton anyway. It’s all born there at the Northern Lights Music shop,” he said. “I’ve known [store owners] the Solomon family for decades. I’m swinging in there tomorrow on my way to sound check to pick up a new guitar!”
It marks the beginning of a big summer for Ross and his bandmates, who recorded a new album to be released on streaming platforms July 1. It features all new material, recorded live in concert, with tracks culled from 25 live shows.
“We went through and skimmed the cream off the top and put together a live compilation of the best cuts,” Ross said, explaining that a studio recording just wouldn’t have been the same. “The way I see it, music should be played live.”
Ross has played rain shows before, so he knows what to expect.
His advice to those who plan to attend: Dress accordingly and have fun.
“On a hot, blistering, sweltering day it’s not all that fun,” Ross said. “I’d rather be in the rain and enjoying the music.”
