ST. JOHNSBURY — An addition to the front entrance of Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is evidence that efforts are ramping up for the Science Annex project.
A temporary wheelchair ramp was installed Thursday. The contemporary metal structure is a bit out of character for the stone structure built in 1891, but the Main Street entrance addition is necessary to maintain public access for the high volume of visitors at a time when construction will commence on a new 6,000-square-foot, 3-story addition in the back. The old access ramp is located in the back and will be removed early next week to make way for the new project.
Once the Science Annex is completed, there will be a new ramp and wheelchair entrance into the new building. The Annex will include an elevator to take anyone with mobility limitations to the balcony.
Bread Loaf Corporation has started preparations for the annex construction. The new addition, as well as a number of maintenance and preservation efforts on the original building, is expected to take about 11 months and cost $7 million.
The idea of expanding the museum has been a dream for decades and has evolved over the years as the museum grew from the single historic building to a current larger campus with auxiliary buildings for classrooms, exhibit storage and administrative offices.
The museum’s addition is formally named the Tang Science Annex for Oscar Tang, an investment banker and philanthropist who briefly lived in St. Johnsbury as a child and has supported St. Johnsbury Academy and the museum over the years.
In addition to being the future home of the Community College of Vermont’s St. Johnsbury location, the Annex will provide greater accessibility to the historic museum, and provide space for hands-on exhibits, and feature installations on meteorology, astronomy and the mass timber building technique being used in the construction, among other elements.
This addition is the first fundamental change to the museum structure in over 125 years. The natural science museum, founded by local philanthropist and industrialist Franklin Fairbanks of Fairbanks Scales fame, was originally and continues to be a “cabinet of curiosities” housing Fairbanks’ enormous collection of natural history specimens and artifacts from his world travels.
The museum typically serves 10-12,000 students a year through field trips and educational services, and hosts another 30,000 visitors - many tourists - at the museum.
The front wheelchair ramp will make the museum accessible despite the multi-month construction effort in the back. Worksite fencing in the back will designate the work zone. Access to the features in the back museum property, including the Shippee Family Eye Care Butterfly House, will be available.
