Randall Swartz Murder Trial To Begin Next Week

The first-degree murder trial against Orleans Village resident Randall Swartz is scheduled to begin next week at the Lamoille County Courthouse.
Swartz, 61, is accused of shooting his wife Thea to death at their home in 2018.
Jury draw is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and the trial will begin on Wednesday.
The court denied a motion by Swartz’s defense attorney, Robert W. Katims of Burlington, to move the trial out of Orleans County due to pre-trial publicity. But then the court decided to moved it to a new venue anyway citing COVID-19 related restrictions at the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport.
“While the court finds that a change of venue based on publicity alone in this case does not justify a change of venue, the court finds that it is in the interests of justice to transfer venue out of Orleans County in light of the severe limitations that apply to the Orleans Court amidst the Covid-19 pandemic,” wrote Judge Lisa A. Warren in her decision.
State police said they found Swartz at his home on May 15, 2018, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found his wife dead from a gunshot wound. She called 911 and told the police dispatcher that her husband was drunk and threatening her, followed by the sounds of gunfire.
In a separate federal case, Swartz pleaded guilty in 2019 to mail fraud in connection with embezzlement from his former employer, Cabot Creamery.
Swartz admitted to ordering reverse osmosis equipment for sugaring that was too small for Cabot, which he used instead in his own business. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court to four years in prison and three years on probation.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.