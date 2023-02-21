Randall Swartz Pleads Guilty To 2nd Degree Murder For Killing His Wife
Randall Swartz appears in court by video from jail on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

An Orleans man has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife at their home in 2018.

Randall Swartz, 62, also pleaded guilty to two counts of violating conditions of release as part of a plea agreement in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday.

