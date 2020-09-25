NEWPORT CITY — A Newport Center man who was recorded on a cell phone raping a teen-aged girl in 2016 was sentenced Friday morning to seven to 15 years in prison.

Dalton Cote, 23, pleaded guilty a year ago in Orleans Superior Court. He has been in prison awaiting trial since Oct. 17, 2016 when he pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault without consent.

