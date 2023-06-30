BROWNINGTON — A pair of rare Poitu donkey toddlers, Mistral and her half-brother Hamilton, will be celebrated on July 8th as they mark their first and second birthdays at Arnold’s Rescue Center.
The rescue organization, a nonprofit which began in Florida and also now has a center in Brownington, has been working to help preserve the rare French donkey breed, and has had success working with a veterinary program out of state in bringing frozen semen from more than two decades ago to life with the miracle births of first Hamilton and then Mistral.
At the party on July 8th, planned from 3-5 p.m. at the rescue center located at 2531 Hinman Settler Road, the two young donkeys’ birthdays will be celebrated with friends and community - and as the invitation sent out far and wide for the celebration, notes in all uppercase letters, EVERYONE WELCOME!
Bari Fischer says there is no charge to attend the party; it’s the rescue group’s gift to the community.
Fischer is a daily volunteer at the rescue who has devoted her time and resources to helping the nonprofit organization - and who has personally taken up the Poitou mission as her cause celebré along with her dear friend and the rescue founder, Sue Arnold.
She said the event will feature “Animals, strawberry shortcake for all , piñata‘s, and the pin the tail on the donkey!”
Those attending can pitch in and help out the animals - and the nonprofit rescue, which relies on support from animal-loving friends - by donating to Hamilton’s and Mistral’s/’Misty’s’ wish list: carrots, apples, gift cards at Agway, Pick And Shovel, Tractor Supply, horse treats, etc.”
When Hamilton came into the world on July 9th, 2021, and was found already born and struggling with an infection he caught in the early hours of his life. He received life-saving veterinary care as soon as he was found.
The miracle of his birth from a long-frozen semen acquired by the rescue group in Vermont made international news.
That Mistral would join the crew at Arnold’s not quite a year later, born on April 20 of 2022, doubled the organization’s miracle and joy - and hope for the breed to go on.
Hamilton’s birth was made possible through the assistance of the veterinary program at the University of Illinois, where mares from the Vermont rescue were driven and lodged during their insemination and care to ensure the pregnancy had taken, then delivered back here in Vermont with the help of a local veterinary practice.
Mistral is the firstborn Poitou to have been brought into the world through insemination at the rescue in Brownington, thanks to Dr. Earl Brady of Cold Hollow Veterinary Services.
The local veterinary practice has been a critical partner in the young donkeys’ care and arrival at the rescue organization.
Interest in the breed and in the Brownington animal rescue’s work to ensure the Poitou lineage from France lives on has caught the world’s attention.
The frozen semen used to bring both Hamilton and Mistral into the world was acquired by Arnold’s Rescue from the Hamilton Foundation of Massachusetts, which had likewise earlier been working on efforts to preserve the Poitou. To honor that connection, Hamilton, the first Poitou born using the frozen semen, was named Lord Hamilton Hastings of Brownington.
Mistral is a a strong, cold northwesterly wind that blows through the Rhòne valley and southern France into the Mediterranean, mainly in winter.
Both Hamilton, and now his half-sister, Mistral, are the children of the late Jolycoeur, who was a Poitou who lived in a zoo in France, said Fischer.
“We’re doing our best to try to help the breed,” said Fischer.
There are only 50 to 60 of the Poitou donkeys in the United States and at most 600 in the world, according to Fischer.
They have huge, fuzzy ears fringed in fur, as large as 15 inches. They are the size of horses, weighing 700-1,100 pounds, and are both docile and affectionate.
According to Fischer, the breed has Roman lineage; they were used to pull cannons during wartime in the Poitou region of France.
Tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center North, 2531 Hinman Settler Rd., Brownington, VT 05860. For more information on the nonprofit animal rescue, or to donate online, visit: https://www.arnoldsrescuecenter.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.