BROWNINGTON — A pair of rare Poitu donkey toddlers, Mistral and her half-brother Hamilton, will be celebrated on July 8th as they mark their first and second birthdays at Arnold’s Rescue Center.

The rescue organization, a nonprofit which began in Florida and also now has a center in Brownington, has been working to help preserve the rare French donkey breed, and has had success working with a veterinary program out of state in bringing frozen semen from more than two decades ago to life with the miracle births of first Hamilton and then Mistral.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments