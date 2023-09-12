Rasputitsa Crash Report Concludes Bicyclist Failed To Follow Rules Of Road

BURKE — Town officials focused on establishing the greatest degree of safety possible at the next Rasputitsa gravel bike race want to ensure riders know to follow the rules of the road.
Failing to do so led to the death of a 54-year-old man from Marblehead, Mass., at the event held on April 29, according to a crash report from Vermont State Police Sgt. Thomas Howard.
The report was made public late in July as town officials and Rasputitsa organizers work toward holding another event to include roads that pass through the town.
After a discussion that included several event concerns shared by townspeople and firefighters, selectmen gave race co-founders and organizers Anthony Moccia and Heidi Myers approval last week to go ahead and plan for an event on April 20, 2024, provided there’s more collaboration on safety measures with the town and its fire department.
Moccia said he and Myers welcome more communication and input on improvements.
One of the aspects of the race that was mentioned multiple times during the select board meeting was what riders were told regarding their behavior on the public roads. Moccia said the rules of the race are communicated to all of the riders. The event website notes a list of rules that includes a statement on road traffic. “All roads are open to traffic. For your safety, please be constantly aware of your surroundings and abide by normal traffic rules.”
Sgt. Howard’s report also includes the statement of the rules communicated to the riders at the event last April, including Richard Wanstall, who was killed when the bicycle he was on crashed into a 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Alex Goss, 27.
The 29-page report includes roadway calculations that show the Ram was traveling about 35 mph in a 30 mph speed zone when the collision happened, but a little extra speed is not the key reason why the crash occurred, stated Sgt. Howard.
“The primary cause of the crash was the bicyclist, Wanstall, failing to exercise due care and driving on the left side of the roadway,” noted the sergeant. “A contributing factor in the collision was Wanstall failing to stop at the posted stop sign and yielding to traffic.”
Witness statements and data from a GPS device on Wanstall’s bicycle confirm that he did not stop at the stop sign where Carter Road ends and Brook Road begins. Tire marks and witness statements also determined that Wanstall did not steer toward the correct side of Brook Road and instead stayed left into the path of the oncoming truck. On impact, Wanstall was thrown from the bicycle and died on the scene from his injuries.
The report includes details of Goss’s driving prior to the crash. “Goss advised he was in the vehicle with his dog, was not on his cellphone and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” He said he had some alcohol the night before; a breath test was administered but no alcohol was detected.
A witness to the collision, Denise Methany, 50, Highlands, N.J., told Sgt. Howard that the truck “was where it was supposed to be in the road” in the moments up to and including the collision.
There were no volunteers or race officials at the intersection, she reported.
“Methaney also stated that everyone participating in the race is told that it’s an open road and they must follow the roadway rules,” the crash report states.
Another witness and participant in the Rasputitsa, Thomas Ackerson, 45, Portsmouth, N.H., described the riding in that area as “bombing” down the dirt road. “Ackerson advised none of the riders were stopping at the stop sign.”
