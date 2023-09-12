Rasputitsa Crash Report Concludes Bicyclist Failed To Follow Rules Of Road

A West Burke firefighter and Rasputitsa bicycle event rider are at the intersection of Carter and Brook Roads in Burke on April 29, 2023, near the area where a bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle. (Contributed Photo)

BURKE — Town officials focused on establishing the greatest degree of safety possible at the next Rasputitsa gravel bike race want to ensure riders know to follow the rules of the road.

Failing to do so led to the death of a 54-year-old man from Marblehead, Mass., at the event held on April 29, according to a crash report from Vermont State Police Sgt. Thomas Howard.

