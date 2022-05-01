E. BURKE — Thousands of riders arrived Saturday morning to take part in the return of Rasputitsa, a grueling mountain bike event that runs on back roads throughout the area.
This weekend marked the return of the race after it was cancelled at the last minute when the pandemic hit in 2020 and decided against because of COVID concerns in 2021.
This year races could chose between race lengths of 40, 70 and 100 kilometers in loops that began and ended at Burke Mountain.
The races took place on roads in Burke and Newark. Organizers pushed the race further into April in hopes that the weather would be more accommodating for people to be outside, which surely was the case this weekend. In years past the race has been held several weeks earlier and mud and inclement weather have been highlights of the event. Rasputitsa is a Russian word that roughly translates to mud season.
The race was originally held in Newport in 2014 before moving to the Burke area and it has attracted about 1,500 participants in 2019.
Starting at Sherburn Lodge on Mountain Rd., 40K and 70K cyclists started out going into East Burke village, making a right on Burke Hollow Road and then a left, some three miles later, onto Darling Hill Rd. Riders doing the 100K also started out toward the village before making a left onto Kirby Mtn. Rd and heading for the mud and challenge of the back side of Burke Mtn.
Below are age division winners, their ages and times in the 40K ride, followed by local finishers. Age division winners and locals in all three races can be found online.
Men 40K, Open: 1. Tyler Hallenbeck, 30, Williamstown MA, 1:24:32.3; Male 13 and under: 1. Owen Sassi, 13, Bradford RI, 2:16:14.8; Male 14-19: 1. Parker Nellis, Bethel ME, 1:46:15.1; Male 20-29: 1. Eric Hallenbeck, 25, Bedford NH, 1:36:06.0; Male 30-39: 1. Tyler Hallenbeck, 1:24:32.3. Local: 21. Evan Oleson, Danville, 2:28:46.4; 22. James Marshall, 35, Burke, 2:29:44.5; Male 40-49: 1. Jason Swift, 40, Newburyport MA, 1:53:18.2. Local: 12. Adrian Ponoran, 46, E. Burke, 2:15:10.1; 13. Joe Fox, 43, St. Johnsbury, 2:15:42.9; 18. Mike Dirico, 42, E. Burke, 2:34:22.1; 26. Matt Reimert, 44, E. Burke, 2:53:30.5; 30. Lucas Weiss, 44, St. Johnsbury, 3:04:27.8. Male 50-59: 1. Mark Kraus, 51, Princeton MA, 1:46:39.5. Local: 19. Thor Magnus, 56, Peacham, 2:34:35.0. Male 60-69: 1. Joseph Reagan, 61, Hooksett NH, 1:51: 49.3; Male 60-69: 1. David Sargent, 79, Orleans, 2:22:37.8
Women’s 40K, Open: 1. Jo Poole, 47, Concord, MA, 1:46:33.5; Female 14-19: 1. Reese Furneaux, 15, Bethel ME 2:02.58.3; Female 20-29: 1. Jenny Marcoux, 25, Portland ME 1:55:53.1; Female 30-39: 1. Lindsey Conley, 36, Ayer MA, 2:09:44.5. Local: 7. Elizabeth Fairley, 38, Barnet, 2:19:14.5; 13. Jennifer Dirico, 37, E. Burke, 2:35:15.0; 16. Bryna McCarty, 39, St. Johnsbury, 2:47:01.0; 21. Kiya Vega-Hutchins, 30, N. Troy, 3:10.34.2; Female 40-49: 1. Jo Poole, 1:46:33.5. Local: 16. Nicki Reimert, E. Burke 2:48:12.7; 22. Melissa Blanchard, Barnet 3:24:00.5; Female 50-59: 1. Julie Geslin, Shirley MA, 2:12:37.5. Local: 3. Stephanie Manners, 53, Bethlehem N.H., 2:16.58.4; 5. Beth Kirkpatrick, Westford, 2:22:50.2; Female 60-69: Pat Stabler, 66, Reading MA, 2:38:12.5; Female 70-79: Lindy Sargent, 70, Orleans, 2:22:37.2.
