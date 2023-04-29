BURKE — A motor vehicle struck and killed a competitor in The Rasputitsa gravel cycling race on Saturday morning.
According to Vermont State Police, 54-year-old Richard Wanstall of Marblehead, Mass., was pedaling south on Brook Road at 9:20 a.m. when he veered into the northbound lane near the Carter Road intersection and collided with an oncoming pickup truck operated by 27-year-old Alex Goss of East Haven.
Following the head-on collision, Wanstall was transported by ambulance and declared dead at an area hospital.
According to VSP, neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the collision is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
The course was closed after the accident, and the event was halted.
Video posted on social media shows a group of cyclists stopped at the intersection of Brook and Carter Roads, where two ambulances can be seen.
Rasputitsa is a grueling mountain bike race that runs on back roads throughout the area, featuring course lengths of 40, 70 and 100 kilometers that begin and end at Burke Mountain.
It drew approximately 2,000 entries this year.
Riders must navigate Class 4 roads chock full of washboard ruts, frost heaves, and knee-deep mud. There are significant inclines and snow-covered sections. Conditions are unpredictable.
The event began with 350 riders in Newport in 2014. It moved to Burke Mountain the following year and has grown into a weekend-long event.
In 2019 the race drew 1,500 entries, ranging in age from 15 to 77 and hailing from 30 states, six Canadian provinces, and four countries. The field included professionals such as Tour de France stage winner Lars Boom, Olympians Georgia Gould and Lea Davison, and U.S. Cyclocross champion Tim Johnson.
Last year, after a two-year COVID hiatus, Rasputitsa returned, and “thousands of riders” participated, according to reports.
