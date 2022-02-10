BURKE — One year removed from a Rasputitsa rejection due to COVID concerns, select board members were quick to greenlight the large cycling event for this year during their meeting on Monday.
“That was one of the easiest board requests I’ve ever made,” said Anthony Moccia, co-organizer of Rasputitsa, who went before the board on Monday and in the span of about two minutes secured the blessing of the three board members to move forward with the event scheduled for April 30.
Rasputitsa, a Russian word that roughly translates to mud season, is a grueling bicycle race event that began in 2014 through the efforts of Moccia and Heidi Myers. That first year it was held in Newport and there were 350 riders. Then it moved to Burke Mountain and grew into a weekend-long event, drawing many participants. The last year it was held in 2019 there were 1,500 entries.
Plans were already in motion for the 2020 event when the pandemic arrived in March that year, forcing the cancellation of the April 18 race. Last year, any hope of a return quickly lost traction as the select board decided on Jan. 4, 2021, that the Burke community could not host such a large event during a time of high COVID transmission.
Chris Emmons, select board chair, said at the time, “If things are the way they are now it would not be the responsible thing to do to bring that many people together in our town. I understand that this is a very popular event, but I couldn’t in good conscience support an event of that magnitude in this time and situation in a pandemic.”
On Monday, Emmons gave immediate support for a return of the Rasputitsa, as did fellow board members Ford Hubbard and Joe Allard.
Moccia told the board that Burke Mountain was ready to host the weekend event. Registration will be at the hotel and the race will start and end at the mountain. The racing will take place on roads in Burke and Newark.
Safety measures around COVID concerns will be a priority, he said. They’ve pushed the race date further into April, hoping that the weather will be more accommodating for people to be outside. They’re also adding a third racing distance to reduce some of the congestion of participants.
“We believe that we’ve taken steps to make sure everyone is safe,” Moccia said.
He said the people who come to race are health conscious and will do their part to promote safety.
Moccia said participants are going to be eager to return to Rasputitsa.
“It’s been two years and it’s nice to be able to return,” he said. Referring to himself and Myers, Moccia said, “we’re both excited and we’re both ready to get back to it.”
He said the two-year break for the pandemic made sense, but it’s time to bring back the event even though COVID continues. “We’re both believers in doing things safely, but we need to do things.”
Registration for Rasputitsa can be done online at https://rasputitsadirt.com.
