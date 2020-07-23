Raw Sewage Still Being Dumped Into Passumpsic River

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage and stormwater poured into the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury this month due to heavy rains.
The discharges, on July 1, July 14 and July 20, were all authorized as part of the town’s ongoing but costly plan to comply with federal and state mandates which call for the separation of all underground wastewater and stormwater utility lines.
According to reports provided by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, the July 1 discharge occurred between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and involved 10,000 to 100,000 gallons of overflow being dumped from pipes in several locations along the river.
“High flows caused by an intense rain storm resulted in the discharge of a combination of sewage and storm water,” reads the state report. “This is an authorized discharge intended to protect the sewer system, to prevent overflows from other parts of the sewer system, and to prevent backups into homes and other buildings.”
The July overflows were discharged though pipes located along the river near the corner of Weeks Court and Lewis Court, the Allen Lumber office at 249 Bay Street, 139 Bay Street, 120 St. Mary Street, 206 St. Mary Street, the entrance of Legion Field on Elm Street, 98 Mill Street, Concord Avenue Near Fred Mold Park, the Fairbanks Inn of Western Avenue, the intersection of Western Avenue and Mt. Vernon Street and two pipes near the Green Mountain Power electrical substation on Bay Street.
Another pipe located near the soccer fields behind the St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue discharged overflow into the Sleepers River this month.
The July 14 discharge occurred between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. and involved another 10,000 to 100,000 gallons of overflow.
The July 20 discharge occurred between 1:30 - 3:30 a.m. involved an estimated 1,000 to 10,000 gallons of overflow.
At one time, all of St. Johnsbury’s raw sewage was discharged directly into its rivers after being collected and combined with storm water run-off in a single underground network of pipes.
But in 1994, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandated the dramatic reduction or elimination of so-called Combined Stormwater Overflow (CSO) systems.
Under this policy, communities with combined sewer systems had to establish a short-term plan to control the combined discharges as well as a long-term control plan.
St. Johnsbury, which has since built a wastewater treatment plant and spent tens of millions of dollars to separate its wastewater and storm water systems, is well into its it’s long-term CSO plan.
“Almost every municipal system in the country has had to do this,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manger Chad Whitehead on Thursday.
In Vermont, St. Johnsbury is joined by several other municipalities still discharging overflow into local rivers, creeks, canals and wetlands including Rutland, Burlington and St. Albans.
“During heavy rain events our overflows activate,” said Whitehead. “There is a EPA requirement that says you can’t overflow for storms under - I think its 2.5 inches. However the town of St. Johnsbury has what’s called a ‘1272 order’ which allows us to continue to operate our system and also set the path for the eventual elimination of all the combined sewer overflows.”
It is, however, a very expensive plan especially with the town trying to keep it taxes low and its water and sewer rates affordable for its residents.
“We have to balance what we can afford to do with available funding,” said Whitehead. “If somebody from the federal government or the state came up and said, ‘St J, here’s 40 million dollars - just get this done.’ We’ll do it.”
St. Johnsbury’s next CSO project planned for the Gilman Avenue, Pleasant Street and Concord Avenue neighborhoods will be heading out to bid soon.
The cost will be over an estimated $4 million dollars. St. Johnsbury usually uses a combination of bond money and grant money to pay for its CSO projects.
Whitehead said St. Johnsbury is running ahead of schedule on those projects which when finished will direct all wastewater to its treatment plant no matter how much it rains.
But that day is still a long way off.
“Yeah, I’ll retire here before they’re all done,” said Whitehead.
