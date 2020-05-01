Six candidates are vying for three seats up for election this year on the board of directors of Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC).
This year, members will choose one representative in three VEC board districts. In District 7 a current board member is running unopposed, in West Zone there is a three-person contest, and in East Zone there’s a two-way race.
VEC members can vote for candidates online and by mail starting May 1 through May 20. Because VEC is holding a modified, “remote” annual meeting this year, there will be no in-person voting.
George Lague of Derby and Norman Raymond of Newport are competing for the East Zone seat. East Zone towns are Albany, Averill, Averys Gore, Barton, Bloomfield, Brighton, Brownington, Brunswick, Canaan, Charleston, Coventry, Craftsbury, Derby, Ferdinand, Glover, Greensboro, Guildhall, Holland, Irasburg, Jay, Lemington, Lewis, Lowell, Lyndon, Maidstone, Morgan, Newark, Newport City, Newport Town, Norton, Sheffield, Sutton, Troy, Warners Grant, Warren Gore, Westfield, Westmore and Wheelock.
“Democratic member control is a key co-op principle,” noted VEC Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Towne. “And VEC’s annual director election is an important opportunity for members to have a say in the co-op’s direction.”
Because VEC is a cooperative, VEC members elect local representatives – other VEC members – to serve on the 12-member board. Directors participate in setting policy and are expected to represent the interests of the VEC membership.
VEC members will receive in the mail a packet with instructions for voting by mail or on-line.
Statements from the candidates and more information about the modified 2020 Annual Meeting is available here: https://www.vermontelectric.coop/about-us/annual-meeting
Established in 1938, VEC is a non-profit, member-owned electric distribution utility that provides electric service to 75 communities in northern Vermont.
