ST. JOHNSBURY — The wheels of Rural Community Transportation (RCT) continue to go round and round.
But not without major adjustment — and a lotof cleaning.
Nick D’Agostino, CEO and executive director of RCT, said the public transportation service temporarily suspended some routes but people in need of transportation can call RCT to arrange pickup and drop off.
The organization also provided a crash course in sterilization training to keep the riders and staff safe.
“We basically started actively campaigning for people not to ride the bus unless they absolutely had to … If you don’t need to go somewhere, we don’t want you to ride the bus,” said D’Agostino. “We want to be taking essential workers to their jobs, and we want to be taking people to the doctor, things like that.”
Face coverings are required by state order for everyone on public transportation, something RCT and the state public transit association pushed for, and clients have been happy to cooperate.
The bus service offers free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), thanks to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital helping out with a donation.
D’Agostino said, “We started desperately trying to gather as much PPE as possible,” which includes masks, gloves and hand sanitizing solution and more disinfectant solutions to keep buses clean.
“We are trying to have one person on one bus,” D’Agostino said.
Buses are cleaned multiple times every day, and after every single customer, said D’Agostino.
Plastic shields have been installed around the drivers, so there is a physical barrier around the employee now.
Seats have been folded up so that riders are “forced to sit further back,” said D’Agostino.
He said sometimes drivers have to be closer to a rider if they are using a wheelchair and require help getting on and off the bus.
Drivers have N-95 respirator masks and the bus company now has enough supply of hand sanitizing supplies, as well as disinfectant for cleaning the vehicles.
At the office, there is a skeleton crew, and most of the office staff are working remotely, said D’Agostino.
The local bus routes now are mainly a Dial A Ride service, where people have to call and schedule a ride.
RCT is the Medicaid transportation provider, and every passenger is asked questions such as if they have symptoms, if their appointments are still on, if they have been outside of Vermont and if so if they have self-quarantined for 14 days and more.
If the person is symptomatic, non-emergency ambulances are provided, “We are not emergency transportation, so we are not transporting anyone who has COVID-19 or is symptomatic” or needs a ride to be tested, said D’Agostino.
He said a handful of times people have needed to get tested, “That happened maybe four or five times.”
“We’re having to adapt to what is going on,” said D’Agostino, saying no one is being denied transportation.
D’Agostino said, “I think everybody, all the call center staff, the drivers, and even the people who are able to accommodate running from home to keep the organization running all deserve to be recognized … Especially the drivers who are out there.”
One of those drivers is Brenda Rudinsky, of St. Johnsbury, who has worked for RCT for four years.
“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” said Rudinsky, cleaning her bus on a recent afternoon outside RCT, in the industrial park. “I love to drive, and I love people.”
For Rudinsky, she said she considers it a privilege to provide critical transportation for the people who rely on public transportation in the Northeast Kingdom.
“I’m so thankful to have a job still,” said Rudinsky, adding, “There’s so much joy in this job … there really is.”
