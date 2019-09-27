Rural Community Transportation, Inc. (RCT) announced the creation of a pilot program to provide transportation services to residents of the Northeast Kingdom and Lamoille County suffering from a substance use disorder. Transportation provided under this program will cover currently non-eligible trips. The program will fund transportation to essential services such as support groups and meetings, recovery centers, drug testing sites, job training and access, as well as all other programs vital for people in recovery.
The three greatest barriers to successful recovery from substance use disorders are housing, transportation, and employment. This pilot program is designed to help reduce barriers to job access and recovery.
