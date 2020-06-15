Rural Community Transportation, Inc., RCT, will resume regularly scheduled commuter and shuttle bus service on June 15. This impacts the following routes: Jay-Lyn Shuttle, Highlander, Twin City and VT Route 15/14. These routes will replace the Dial-A-Ride service temporarily in place since April 3, which means passengers are no longer required to call to reserve a ride.
RCT’s primary concern is the safety and health of passengers and staff. With this in mind, all passengers are required to wear a face covering or mask to board and ride the bus. In addition, all buses will be operating at 50 percent of capacity to allow for required social distancing. Passengers are asked to limit travel to essential destinations and, most importantly, if you are feeling sick, please do not ride the bus.
RCT offers many transportation options to the Northeast Kingdom and Lamoille County. To learn more about the service RCT offers, visit www.RideRCT.org.
