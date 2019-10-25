3rd Suspect In Lyndon Runaway Child Case Accused Of Sexual Assault

Dillon Rocheleau

A third suspect in a case involving a runaway child in the Lyndon area is accused of sexually assaulting the child.

Dillon Rocheleau, 21, of Lyndon, went to the Lyndonville Police Department on Thursday after Vermont State Police identified him as a person of interest related to crimes of aiding a runaway juvenile. Fellow suspects in the case are Angel Morales Cordova, 22, and James Roy, 19, both of Lyndonville.

