EAST CHARLESTON — NorthWoods Stewardship Center will host the 3rd Westmore Mountain Challenge, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28.
This popular event, permitted by the VT Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation, will traverse the trails on Moose Mountain, Mount Hor, Mount Pisgah, Haystack Mountain, and Bald Mountain, with some hikers continuing along Mad Brook Road, Westmore Road, Hudson Road, Route 105 and 10-Mile Square Road to complete the full 26-mile marathon length course. Limited openings are still available, as well as many volunteer opportunities both on and off the trail, for those who would like to participate.
