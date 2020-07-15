Now what?
Those looking for mandates in Gov. Chris Sununu’s guidelines for reopening New Hampshire schools will be disappointed.
The 54-page guidance document leaves the big decisions — such as whether to open and mandate masks — up to the school districts.
“My impression is the state is giving us a great deal of flexibility for local decision making for re-opening our schools,” said Laurie Melanson, Superintendent of SAU 23 (Bath, Haverhill, Piermont, Warren, Woodsville).
The guidelines were developed in cooperation with the New Hampshire Department of Education, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and a state task force.
Under the new guidance, face masks would be optional for teachers and students, but required for outside visitors in school buildings.
The document also requires daily health screenings for students, recommends three feet between desks, and advises assigned seats on buses and in classrooms.
Sununu indicated those wishing to continue remote learning could do so.
School districts will have the latitude to implement stronger (or less stringent) rules if they prefer.
“Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, this is a guide that values local control, and helps each school district make the best decision for their students and teachers,” said Gov. Sununu.
That means school boards will tackle the hard work in coming weeks.
Dr. Debra Taylor, Superintendent of SAU 7 (Clarksville, Colebrook, Columbia, Pittsburg and Stewartstown), said her district will present three separate plans — for remote learning, classroom learning and a hybrid model — to the school board in early August.
Drawing up three plans will prepare the school district for a range of outcomes this fall, and allow for flexibility as the pandemic unfolds.
“We have to recognize that we’re in a very dramatic time and we have to be responsive to the changing situation,” Taylor said.
A leadership team will oversee that work and five will address specific areas of the re-opening, Taylor said.
Those work groups will focus on: Facilities and health; Finance, policy and communication; Logistics; Social emotional learning; and Curriculum, instruction and assessment.
“The goal of this work will be to consider a variety of scenarios and to develop
recommendations for how to best educate our children in the fall,” Taylor said.
Sununu ordered schools to close on March 16 and later extended that order through the end of the academic year.
The state has seen 6,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 598 currently (three in Berlin).
There are currently no confirmed cases in communities along the Vermont border from Piermont to Pittsburg.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan urged parents to closely monitor their children’s health before allowing them to attend school.
For more information see the New Hampshire Grades K-12 Back-to-School Guidance document: https://www.nhpr.org/sites/nhpr/files/202007/k-12-back-to-school.pdf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.