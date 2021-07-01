Reader’s Digest Ranks Littleton In 10 Nicest Places In America

LITTLETON — Reader’s Digest, the world’s largest paid-circulation magazine, has ranked Littleton as one of the 10 nicest places in America in 2021, and if the town receives enough online votes, it would clinch the top spot.
Nominating Littleton in May was Veronica Francis, owner of Notch Net and the Pollyanna Glad Shop, who encouraged people to vote.
“Littleton has made it to the finals,” she said. “We’re in the top 10 and now we want to promote it to get votes to be the number one nicest place in America.”
Through the rd.com website, Francis saw that Reader’s Digest, which has been doing an annual Nicest Place In America contest for five years, put out a call for people to nominate their favorite place.
“I thought Littleton should be in the running, so I filled out the form and wrote a little story about Littleton,” she said. “It also allows you to submit photos and videos. The Go Littleton video team created a video about the Glad Town and we interviewed people who were visiting and people on Main Street and asked them why they thought Littleton was nice and what they liked about Littleton. We put together the video and I wrote a little story about the Glad Shop and getting through the tough year during COVID and how everyone has been extra nice this year. Visitors and locals and everyone seemed to be helping everyone more than usual.”
Francis opened the Glad Shop on Main Street in 2019.
In her letter to Reader’s Digest nominating Littleton, she said, “My friends and neighbors encouraged me to grow the shop. Then, COVID came and shops were closed for a few months. We were scared it was the end of the Glad Shop! But even a pandemic couldn’t stop the Pollyanna fans from coming out. The year was busy with visitors from New England and now more than ever they were appreciative of the optimism of Glad Town. The shopkeepers in town were relieved that the tourist industry survived the tough year. We all worked together to keep our town and businesses safe, and more than ever, we embraced our historic optimistic spirit. We are so grateful for the brave visitors who came out to support our local shops and to find something to be glad about in Littleton!”
For six weeks, Francis received no response.
Then, on Monday, she received an email stating that Littleton had made it to the finals and top 10.
“Reader’s Digest did their homework,” she said. “They did research on Littleton and found the story about the hospital, about how the hospital had shared COVID vaccines when there was a shortage. Reader’s Digest did all of that and wrote their own story about us.”
In its narrative, Reader’s Digest states, “The people of Littleton, New Hampshire can always find something to be glad about: their rich history, their beautiful countryside, their hard-working, friendly neighbors. You might call Littleton the worldwide capital of finding things to be glad about. Littleton’s best-known native is the beloved children’s book character, “Pollyanna,” the famously relentless optimist who never let a chance for happiness go to waste. Lately, they’re glad to be sharing their precious stocks of spare COVID vaccines with anyone and everyone who needs a shot.”
People can vote by visiting www.rd.com/nicest.
Anyone can vote once every 24 hours by clicking on the heart symbol on the page, said Francis.
“We encourage everyone to vote, and voting goes through July 16,” she said. “You can vote more than once and whoever gets the most votes will be the nicest place in America and Reader’s Digest will be coming to do a story on the top place that wins.”
The winner will be featured in a story in the magazine’s November issue.
