Readers from across the region shared their mom stories with us in time for Mother’s Day.
Simone Coté, of Waterford, shared her journey as a first-time mother.
On Feb. 13th she announced her daughter Azaela’s birth, sharing that becoming a mom had been a lifelong dream.
“I can still remember memories of my childhood holding a baby doll or asking my parents to adopt a child as I wanted to nurture and love a child,” she wrote. “That desire and dream continued to grow throughout my adulthood years. I’ve always wanted to be a parent… In fact when 7- or 8-years-old, I still remember telling my babysitter that I was going to have 14 children and live in a big house in New York with my big family.”
Simone added, “Many people have misconceptions about what it means to be a single parent and I think for a long time there has been a shame surrounding single mothers or single fathers. This should not be the case as I’ve learned parenthood is not something that you do without the community that supports and loves both you and your child.”
Of her own mom, Simone said “There are not enough words to describe the love I have for our amazing mother, Kathryn. She is one of the most compassionate, loving, faith-filled and selfless people I know. There are so many wonderful stories and memories shared with our mother. She never boasts in being recognized for all that she does.”
She said, “If I were to describe our mom in a few words, I would call her an angel on this earth.”
Jesse Coté, of Waterford (Simone’s brother), shared of his mother, Kathryn, “My mother is my greatest role model. Since the beginning, she’s always been there for me. She is the most loving, caring and selfless person I know. She has taught me patience and understanding through example … I always feel I can never give enough thanks for all that my mom does for us, but I hope she knows how much we all love her.”
Losing Mom At A Young Age
The importance of a loving mother cannot be overstated, and 18-year-old Chase Empsall, of St. Johnsbury, knows that well.
He had just turned 9 when he lost his mother in 2011.
“Moms are the world, they love you, nurture you, and help at every turn,” Chase writes. “However, they will be gone someday, sooner or later. That is the case with my mother, you have to cherish each moment with a loved one regardless of differences.”
“I remember her stubbornness through getting things done,” Chase shared. “The smile she gave luminated any room and despite having a bad day, you would feel better. She is my mother in spirit now, but that is ok as she looks down every step of the way.”
Chase wrote, “My mother is my greatest role model. Since the beginning, she’s always been there for me. She is the most loving, caring and selfless person I know. She has taught me patience and understanding through example. Not only is she a great mother but also a great sister, friend and recently grandmother. I always feel I can never give enough thanks for all that my mom does for us but I hope she knows how much we all love her.”
Lyndon Pastor Shares
The Rev. Joel Stoddert, pastor of the Lyndon Center Baptist Church, this week responded to the newspaper’s request for stories about their moms for a Mother’s Day feature.
“I mulled over what to write as I looked for a nice picture of Mom. I found a favorite, although I’m not in it with her, and the picture reminded me of one of the many reasons I’m thankful for my mother: her willingness to adopt new people as family and friends, whether fostering during my childhood; caring for a young, disabled family friend until he was able to live alone; making my college roommate, whose own mom lived overseas, feel at home; or befriending my stepmother after my dad passed away.”
“And, in 2002, adopting my bride and my inlaws when Aprile & I married. In them, she found kindred spirits, as Bill and Joanie, blessed with two daughters, told me, ‘And now we have a son too!’” wrote Rev. Stoddert. “As for Mom, likewise, considers Aprile a second daughter (with my sister’s full support!). Raised by such a mom, I internalized her adoptive ways and have, in addition to beloved family members, many who are, although not blood relatives, family too.”
The Rev. Stoddert shared, “My mom’s 81 now, and rarely leaves the Burlington area now, but Aprile and I treasure our visits with her. Mom’s now mother to two who are, in the eyes of some establishments, fellow seniors! But she still has the twinkle in her eye that she did when we were young, and wisdom, memories and love to share.”
Lucky To Have Her
Sara Berry, of Lyndonville, shared this of her mom, Brigitte Brosseau-Berry, “As a child you know your mother as a protector, a caregiver, a coach … the list goes on and on.”
“But getting to know your mom as an adult is one of the best experiences I’ve been lucky enough to have,” Sara shared this week. “BBB — I hope you know just how appreciated and loved you are. Happy Mother’s Day!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.