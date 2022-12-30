NORTHEAST KINGDOM — This New Year’s Eve, a handful of residents shared their wishes for the coming year.

“For this coming year of 2023 I’m wishing for calmness and respect in our interactions with each other… A return to civility and hoping we can all try to view the world through others’ eyes and perspectives. I wish for love and happiness for our children and each other and a world where we can appreciate each other’s differences.”

