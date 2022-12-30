NORTHEAST KINGDOM — This New Year’s Eve, a handful of residents shared their wishes for the coming year.
“For this coming year of 2023 I’m wishing for calmness and respect in our interactions with each other… A return to civility and hoping we can all try to view the world through others’ eyes and perspectives. I wish for love and happiness for our children and each other and a world where we can appreciate each other’s differences.”
— Stephanie Jackson of Lyndonville.
“When I was young, my resolutions were about improving myself (losing weight, being more assertive … ) Now I wish to be more gracious in word and deed. I make a commitment to be more grateful for the tiny miracles of love and synchronicities that make up each day.”
— Janet Heartson of Barnet.
“To approach life’s challenges with G.R.A.C.E. - Gratitude, Reflection, Adapt, Create, Engage.”
— Sha’an Mouliert of St. Johnsbury.
“Resolution: to spend more time with those dear friends I don’t see as often now. Wish: That people respect and recognize the importance of all living things.”
— Tanya Sousa of North Troy.
“I wish that people would just be kind. Seriously. Do something nice for someone. Not to feed your ego, but to just be nice. That ‘something nice’ could be the thing that saves someone. Literally. It may not seem like a big deal to you, but it may be a very big deal to them.”
— Michelle Nichols of St. Johnsbury.
“My resolution is definitely to be better about correcting people on my pronouns and name. As well as continuing to pursue my transitioning goals for this coming year!”
— Rune Leroux of Passumspsic.
“My wish is that we get lots of snow so we can enjoy the VAST trails in the NEK! My resolution is to continue my health journey with positivity!”
— Karen Stankevich Nelson, Springfield, Vt. (via a family cabin in Bloomfield)
“I wish for my son to return home from his first deployment in one piece.” She is also hoping for peace for the world in the new year. Her son Matthew is in the Indo Pacific on the aircraft carrier the USS Makin Island. He is 20 and a Marine.”
— Susan Kapp Monaghan of St. Johnsbury
“Resolution: To publish more books that will put smiles on the faces of kids from ages 3 to 103. Wish: I wish that people everywhere and political leaders throughout the world lead and live by the precept expressed by Mahatma Gandhi: ‘The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.’”
— Jerry Johnson, of Albany/Irasburg.
“Control what can be controlled and be thankful for daily blessings . Gratitude is the key to a balanced life. Each day is the gift. Many wait for moments or a calendar change. Enjoy the journey.”
— Gary Nichols of St. Johnsbury.
“My wish is to slow down and spend more time with nature.”
— Michelle Laferriere of West Burke.
“My wish is that at least one of our Poitou females becomes pregnant. This year even though we work very hard with different vets both at the University of Illinois and our local vet, we had no pregnancies as the cycles were totally erratic and it wasn’t just for our Poitous it was for donkeys and horses everywhere. With them being critically endangered each year is so important.”
— Bari Fischer, of Newport. (Fischer helps to run Arnold’s Rescue Center North in Brownington with her friend Sue Arnold. They have been working the past few years to preserve a rare breed of French donkey and they’ve had two babies born using frozen sperm that is more than two decades old)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.