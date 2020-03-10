Cane Sheehy, 4, goes shirtless under on a warm, sunny pre-spring day, Monday, outside his house on Central Street in St. Johnsbury. According to weather information from Fairbanks Museum, the area got to 62 degrees, just two degrees from a record set ini 2016.
