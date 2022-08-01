Real Estate Transactions in Barton, Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022

The following were the real estate sales and transfers recorded with the Vermont Department of taxes in Barton from Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022.
JANUARY
Stanley R. Dunklee and Judith Robitaille-Dunklee transferred property at 267 Auger Hole Road to Susan Dunklee. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $495,500.
Gayten Verge sold a property at 1789 Burton Hill Road to Mohegan Real Estate LLC for $14,000. The grand list value was $37,700.
Leann Cady transferred property at 10 Chandler Avenue to Danielle Luce and Brianne Nichols. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $81,300.
Emily B. Tocci and Gregory M. Tocci sold a property at 41 North Avenue to Bryanne Marquis and Travis Terrell for $175,000. The grand list value was $122,200.
Kenneth D. Hayes and Marie R. Hayes transferred property at 2 Cliff Street to William D. Hayes. No money changed hands, the grand list value was $54,400.
Carl B. Davis sold a property at 3098 Barton-Orleans Road to Christine Carter, John Carter, Jennifer Stephenson and Rob Stephenson for $100,000. The grand list value was $84,100.
Arthur Stone sold a property at 1042 Stevens Road to Jackie Young and Merle Young III for $139,000. The grand list value was $56,000.
Tom Valley sold a property at 574 LeBlanc Road to Katrina Lafoe and Tom Valley for $8,280. The grand list value was $82,800.
Maurice L. Molleur sold a property on Roaring Brook Road to Caitlin Molleur and Nickolas Molleur for $10,000. The grand list value was $38,800.
Laura Kross sold a property at 64 Water Street to Kevin Cabral, Debra Cabral-Trinidad, Sarah Beatriz Cextary and Richard Trinidad for $230,000. The grand list value was $150,100.
Nathan R. Peart and Francine D. Tanguay sold a property at 4 Marcotte Place to Midfirst Bank for $37,080. The grand list value was $53,400.
Ann H. Hauman Estate transferred property at 1668 Pageant Park Road to Frank J. Hauman. No money changed hands. The grand list value was $197,200.
James E. Ballard sold a property at 149 Water Street to Edward G. Helm II for $28,000. The grand list value was $60,100.
Richard Doiron and Sylvia Doiron transferred property at 1101 May Pond Road to Jordan Ball, Lexa Ball, Sandra Huntley and Edwin Kelly. No money changed hands. The grand list value was $247,000.
Adrien Helm and Edward G. Helm transferred property at 396 Doyle Lane to the Helm Family Living Trust. The grand list value was $145,700.
Aline D. Lamadeleine and Derek P. Lamadeliene transferred property at 66 Maple Street to Derek P. Lamadeliene. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $77,300.
FEBRUARY
Robert M. Houston and John F. Houston Jr. sold a property at 42 Maple Street to Tyler John Houston for $40,650. The grand list value was $81,300.
Samantha Dupuis sold a property at 895 LeBlanc Road to Brian J. Marrier and Sherry A. Marrier for $174,500. The grand list value was $110,500.
Alice Drown and Joshua Drown sold a property at 19 Liberty Street to Scott Whittemore for $106,300. The grand list value was $71,800.
Doris Lanoue and Yvon Lanoue sold a property at 1 A-B School Street to Linda D. Stone and Rodney G. Stone for $155,000. The grand list value was $90,100.
Laurie A. Bellizzi and Dawn M. Menken sold property at 20 Berard Lane to Dawn M. Menken and Robert D. Menken for $50,500. The grand list value was $101,000.
Jeanne M. Hamplett transferred property at 488 Kittredge Road to the Sargent Hamplett Revocable Trust. The grand list value was $146,100.
Bradley J. Gebbie and Deborah B. Gebbie sold a property at 66-70 Main Street to Jeff and Linda Rice Properties LLC for $400,000. The grand list value was $434,900.
Megan C. Garrigan and Leonidas J. Zenonos transferred property at 166 Hubbard Avenue to Megan C. Garrigan, Alaina N. Zenonos and Leonidas J. Zenonos. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $153,200.
Andrew P. Swett sold a property at 4 Main Street to Dylan McConnell for $12,000. The grand list value was $65,100.
MARCH
Darcey E. Burke sold a property at 361 Eastern Avenue to Brittany T. Duncan and Matthew L. Duncan for $179,000. The grand list value was $119,100.
Leroy Perry and Maryjane Perry sold a property at 31 Auger Hole Road to the Gwendolyn A. Bishop Revocable Trust for $209,000. The grand list value was $53,500.
Bruce Barber Metcalf and William Thorburn Metcalf sold a property at 1506 Pageant Park Road to Margaret Desrochers and Mark Desrochers for $399,000. The grand list value was $252,000.
Anelli Gianpiero sold property at 68 Cottage Lane to Cathie Leccese for $285,000. The grand list value was $164,400.
Kathleen J. Seymour sold a property at 29 Prospect Street to Pamela J. Noyes for $134,000. The grand list value was $87,400.
Linda T. Ellis and Robert W. Ellis sold a property at 220 Eastern Avenue to Phillip A. Schappler for $330,000. The grand list value was $185,000.
Cynthia J. Royer sold a property at 2124 Willoughby Lake Road to Noel Paul Pixley and Cynthia J. Royer for $101,650. The grand list value was $203,300.
Paul A. Sicard sold a property at Pageant Park to Jean Sicard, Richard Sicard and the Sicard Family Trust for $10,600. The grand list value was $21,200.
Mary M. Teachout, Nancy Teachout and Peter R. Teachout sold a property at 1664 Pageant Park Road to Mary M. Teachout and Peter R. Teachout for $62,000. The grand list value was $220,800.
Gayten Verge sold a property at 25 A-B Duck Pond Road to Ezra Glodgett for $3,500. The grand list value was $42,700.
Richard Royer transferred property on Lake Region Road to the Royer Family Revocable Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $114,800.
Geoffrey Carpenter and Nina Carpenter transferred property at 1015 Willoughby Lake Road to Geoffrey Carpenter. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $117,800.
Jason McKee sold a property at 25 School Street to Buckly J. Stewart for $33,000. The grand list value was $59,400.
APRIL
Tara Shatney and Travis Shatney sold a property at 28 East Street to Cindy Sanville for $117,000. The grand list value was $83,000.
George H. Gardner transferred property at 3003 Willoughby Avenue to Gisele H. Gardner. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $142,900.
David L. Geoffroy transferred property at 40 Congress Court to Amber Benson. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $65,400.
Albert Young sold a property at 4 First Avenue to Jason S. Faulkner for $83,500. The grand list value was $36,700.
Cynthia J. Royer transferred property at 2124 Willoughby Lake Road to Devin Alan Royer and Randi Alison Royer. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $203,300.
MAY
Matt R. Tinker sold a property at 24 Railroad Avenue to Holly Fortin for $195,000. The grand list value was $131,600.
Matt R. Tinker sold a property at 0 Railroad Avenue to Holly Fortin for $42,500. The grand list value was also $42,500.
Debra J. Davis sold a property at 481 Willoughby Avenue to Raymond Barry Wright for $195,000. The grand list value was $121,800.
Peggy Ann Guertin and James Matthew Guertin Sr. transferred property at 506 B&B Lane to Sean Justin Burden, James Scott Burden II, Tricia Lynn Guertin and James Matthew Guertin Jr. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $119,900.
Cindy L. Lague, Tammy D. Little and Kerry L. Prue sold a property at 11 Chandler Avenue to 11 Chandler Ave. LLC for $132,500. The grand list value was $90,900.
JTM & NJM LLC sold a property at 620 Eastern Avenue to David Bushey and Tara Bushey for $276,000. The grand list value was $231,100.
The Barbara Provencher Estate sold a property at 318 Breezy Hill Road to Adam Carpenter for $169,800. The grand list value was the same, $169,800.
Warren Nott and Johanna Polsenberg sold a property at 1729 Stevens Road to Zachary L. Bartlett and Paige Picard for $200,000. Grand list value, $216,000.
Terry Laclair transferred property on South Barton Road to the Terry Laclair Revocable Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $29,600.
Mohegan Real Estate LLC sold a property at 1759 Burton Hill Road to Edward O. Mullen and Jennifer Mullen Smith for $27,000. The grand list value was $37,700.
Berlly A. Jenne sold a property at 493 Main Street to Arthur W. Jenne and Michelle P. Jenne for $125,000. The grand list value was $105,100.
Georgette Rockwell sold a property at 8 South Barton Road to Ryan Brewster for $245,000. The grand list value was $120,800.
Tammy L. Flint-Butler transferred property at 51 Main Street to Bernard D. Butler. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $111,300.
Brandy L. Little and Jeremiah C. Little sold a property at 2137 Glover Road to Alex Beauregard and Araceli Beauregard for $208,000. The grand list value was $158,800.
JUNE
28-30 Maple St. LLC sold a property at 28-30 Maple Street to Little Flower Holdings LLC for $88,000. The grand list value was $94,100.
Liza L. Lamere and Roy A. Stone sold a property at 3759 South Barton Road to Christopher Wells for $50,000. The grand list value was $55,800.
James Michelin sold a property at 286 High Street to Joseph Michelin IV for $8,911. The grand list value was $65,500.
Gail Bielik and Gary Bielik transferred property at 1552 Pageant Park Road to Jodan B. Ball, Lexa R. Ball, Gail Bielik and Gary Bielik. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $157,300.
Martha L. Young sold a property at 339 Pageant Park Road to Bret Thayer and Lori Thayer for $830,300. The grand list value was $663,600.
Robert Quirion and Tracie N. Quirion sold a property at 9 Cliff Street to Adrian Przyboro for $165,000. The grand list value was $84,400.
The Kokoletsos Family Revocable Trust transferred property at 584 Burton Hill Road to Nichole Kokoletsos. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $338,400.
Roaring Brook Housing LTD transferred property at 50 A-B Ownes Lane to Nicole Kokoletsos. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $238,400.
Ericka Behrsing and Kyle Behrsing sold a property at 1716 Maple Hill Road to Daniel Young and Sarah Young for $327,000. The grand list value was $150,300.
Dale M.F. Hanson and Diane M. Hanson sold a property on Glover Road to Jacqueline Young and Merle Young III for $99,000. The grand list value, $96,500.
The estate of Randolph Kross sold a property at 169 Water Street to Laura Kross for $187,000. The grand list value was the same, $187,000.
Lisa Campbell-Lybarger and Stephanie Weaver sold a property on Ryan Road to Vincent Lewis for $25,000. The grand list value was $63,400.
Natalie Hormilla Gordon and Nathaniel J. Gordon transferred property on Pageant Park Road to Gregory Meeh and Hillary Nelson. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $214,700.
Dennis Hendy, Trustee sold a property on the Sunrise Extension to Nicholas Lussier and Stephanie Lussier for $67,500. The grand list value was $30,500.
Gregory Meeh and Hillary Nelson sold a property on Pageant Park Road to Natalie Hormilla Gordon and Gordon Nathaniel Gordon for $239,500. The grand list value was also $239,500.
Beverly P. Gage and Peter T. Gage sold a property at 32 School Street to Patricia Ann Marhelski and Wayne Anthony Marhelski for $302,500. The grand list value was $162,300.
Anthony J. Mason sold a property at 77 Water Street to Anthony Mason and Barbara Dimick Rowell for $59,400. The grand list value was $118,800.
Bethany Maher and Joseph Maher sold a property at 17A-C St. Paul’s Lane to India L. Braun for $120,000. The grand list value was $61,200.
