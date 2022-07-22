Real Estate Transfers In Burke, Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022

The following are sales and real estate transfers recorded with the Vermont Department of Taxes in Burke from Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022
JANUARY
Guy Roberts and Judith Roberts transferred property at 129 Orchard Road to Jennifer McKenna. No money changed hands. The grand list value was $250,400.
Patrick W. Ely and Susannah Young sold a property at 140 Smith Road to Benjamin S. Dougherty and Laura C. Dougherty for $333,500. The grand list value was $227,900.
Mountain Brook Road Unit 7 sold property to Ashley R. Fullen and Thomas Fullen for $325,000. The grand list value was $197,000.
David Kahl and Heather Kahl sold a property off Washburn Road to David Murman and Allison Sullivan for $115,000. The grand list value was $51,500.
Billy Noyes transferred property at 290 Glenwood Estates to Trek Communities LLC. The grand list value was $2,700.
CJM Burke, LLC sold a property at 37 Powderhorn Road, Unit 203, to Courtney L. Larocco and Kevin M. Larocco for $335,000. The grand list value was $182,200.
FEBRUARY
Umpire Mtn. LLC sold a property on Washburn Road to Jeffrey Baroni for $55,000. The grand list value was $43,400.
Wayne Rexford sold a property at 866 Calendar Brook Road to Heidi Brannen for $150,000. The grand list value was $116,600.
Bean’s Mobile Homes transferred property at 866 Calendar Brook Road to Wayne Rexford. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $116,600.
Frederick Schwag sold a property on Rt. 5 (Lot 1) to Matthew C. Cartier for $20,000. The grand list value was $31,200.
Barbara J. Chapman transferred property at 148 Joanne Drive to the Barbara J. Chapman Revocable Trust. The grand list value was $341,100.
Frederick Schwag sold a property at 2592 Rt. 5 to T’Mia Patrick for $19,000. The grand list value was $31,200.
Yvonne B. Hoyt transferred property at 848 Bugbee Crossing Road to Renee Y. Brown. The grand list value was $219,700.
MARCH
Renee A. Jewell and Seth E. Jewell transferred property at 201 Rt. 5 to Renee A. Jewell and Seth E. Jewell. The grand list value was $180,900.
Walter Norman and Winnie Norman transferred property at 637 Flower Brook Road to Walter Norman. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $1,312,000.
Michael Lacaillade transferred property at 304 Glenwood Estates Unit 6 to Trek Communities LLC. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $11,400.
Chad Watts and Shelly Watts transferred property at 427 High Meadow Road to Shelly Watts. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $520,000.
Joan M. Laplant sold a property at 636 Burke Hollow Road to 636 Burke Hollow, LLC for $650,000. The grand list value was $522,000.
Jessica Waldron and Jessica Waldron Shover transferred property at 725 Burke Hill Road to Luke Shover and Jessica Waldron Shover. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $243,000.
Willoburke LLC sold a property at 638 Rt. 114 to Thaddeus Stevens School for $985,000. The grand list value was $447,600.
APRIL
Cheryl L. Elliott and Mark A. Elliott sold a property on Rt. 114, Lot 1, to Kristine Daniels and Michael E. Murphy Jr. for $172,000. The grand list value was $66,700.
Gina McCusker and Kevin M. McCusker sold a property at 59 Powderhorn Road Unit 303, to Jill A. Vaughn and Joshua J. Vaughn for $376,000. The grand list value was $181,900.
Kenneth F. Deth sold a property at 2502 Rt. 5 to Rose M. Achilles and William D. Achilles for $250,000. The grand list value was $220,200.
Daniel H. Markham sold a property at 200 Orchard Road to Deborah M. Stannard and Mark J. Stannard for $947,900. The grand list value was $478,000.
Kenneth J. McGuire sold a property at 2162 Mountain Road #27 to RDM Investments LLC for $175,000. The grand list value was $97,200.
The Lussier Revocable Living Trust sold a property at 559 Bugbee Crossing Road to Amy Garland, Frank Garland and the Curran Family Revocable Trust for $417,000. The grand list value was $277,100.
Brenda M. McElhinney and Larry D. McElhinney sold a property at 2607 Burke Hollow Road to Pacific Premier Trust for $245,000. The grand list value was $135,600.
Marilyn J. Jones transferred property at 40 Depot Street to Allan D. Cowdrey. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $161,700.
John S. Celi and Kimberley Celi sold a property at 64 Bow Hill Road to Dorothy Ostrowski and Michael R. Ostrowski for $975,000. The grand list value was $687,100.
Kingdom Getaway Properties sold a property at 60 Wafer’s Lane to Matthew Whitcomb for $405,000. The grand list value was $608,500.
Renee C. Blizzard and Jack I. Blizzard Jr. sold a property at 2164 Mountain Road #37 to Daniel H. Markham for $200,000. The grand list value was $120,500.
MAY
Thomas A. Johnson transferred property at 2202 Mountain Road #47 to Collective Properties LLC. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $120,500.
Alison D. Sauter and Wolfgang Sauter sold a property at 677 High Meadow Road to Caroline Porter and David Porter for $810,000. The grand list value was $563,500.
Christopher Cote, Jason Cote and Sheri Cote transferred property on Burke Green Road to Cote Properties LLC. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $50,900.
James C. Gallagher, Susan C. Gallagher and My Three Sons Trust sold a property on Burke Hollow Road to Boyden Bet, LLC for $325,000. The grand list value was $205,600.
Jean M. Daigle and Mark J. Daigle sold a property on Sugarhouse Road to Boyden Bet, LLC for $130,000. The grand list value was $147,900.
Ann K. Caldwell transferred property at 649 Sugarhouse Road to the Ann Kiah Caldwell Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $155,300.
Matthew J. Heighton and Samantha M. Heighton sold a property at 4020 Rt. 5 to Brooke Brown and Tucker Morehouse for $120,000. The grand list value was $90,400.
Terry Laclair transferred property at 106 Rt. 5 to the Terry Laclair Revocable Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $281,900.
David F. Temple and Joanne R. Temple sold a property on Newark Street to James Newell and Sarah M. Newell for $55,000. The grand list value was $85,700.
Patricia McNaughton and Peter G. McNaughton sold a property at 25 Burkside Road, #124, to Neil M. Goldberg and Tracy L. Goldberg for $345,000. The grand list value was $183,400.
Virginia D. Barrett sold a property on Bugbee Crossing Road to Christopher McQuade and Elizabeth McQuade for $36,000. The grand list value was $36,900.
Durwood Legacy and Janet Legacy sold a property at 197 Legacy Lane to Durwood Legacy and Sandra Legacy for $72,500. The grand list value was $145,000.
Darlene R. Ballou and David G. Ballou sold a property at 125 Mountain Road, Unit 25, to Melissa Culkins and David Devine for $385,000. The grand list value was $195,300.
JUNE
Christopher Coughlin and John Coughlin sold a property at 125 Mountain Road, Unit 21, to Anthony R. Ong and Katy M. Ong for $170,000. The grand list value was $216,400.
James Newell and Sarah Newell transferred property on Newark Street to the Newell Family Revocable Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $85,700.
Rene Henderson and Russell Henderson transferred property at 1979 Gaskell Hill Road to the Henderson Family Revocable Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $322,000.
Brooke Demers, Eric Demers, Gerard Gingue and Jodi Gingue sold a property at 00 Rt. 5 to the Town of Burke for $258,000. The grand list value was $93,100.
Pauline D. Doyon, Robert G. Doyon and the Robert Doyon Trust transferred property at 00 Rt. 5 to Brooke Demers, Eric J. Demers and Gerard Gingue. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $93,100.
John W. Langtange Jr. sold property 289 Route 5A Kate Gallant and Ty Langtange for $125,000. The grand list value was $115,200.
Gerald Booth and Diane Palmer transferred property at 674 Old Farm Road to Gerald Booth and Diane Palmer. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $348,400.
1089 Mountain Road Development sold a property at Unit A1, 1089 Mountain Road Condominums to DOR Associates LLP for $475,000. The grand list value was $1,801,300.
1089 Mountain Road Development sold Unit C2, 1089 Mountain Road Condominiums, to Christine Milne-O’Grady and Christopher Milne-Olgrady for $550,000. The grand list value was $1,801,300.
John Waterman sold a property at 184 Birch Tree Lane to Molly Barber and Zachary Barber for $460,000. The grand list value was $217,000.
Leonard V. Hychalk and Veronica T. Hychalk sold a property at 23 Mountain Brook Road for $125,000 to Alison D. Sauter and Wolfgang Sauter. The grand list value was $104,200.
Dennis R. Larock and Jeanne B. Larock transferred property at 184 Bear Path Lane, Unit 1, to Jeanne B. Larock, trustee. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $764,200.
Brandy M. Newland transferred property on Newland Road to Jacob Newland and Casey Winterson. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $172,600.
