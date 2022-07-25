Real Estate Transfers in Concord from Jan. 1-June 30, 2022

The following were real estate sales and transfers in Concord recorded with the Vermont Department of Taxes from Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022.
JANUARY
Kristi L. Houghton sold a property at 1538 Johnston Road to Ricky J. Scott and Tricia A. Scott for $40,000. The grand list value was $27,200.
The John R. Richards Living Trust sold a property at Lot 4, LeClair Road to Justin Conley, Samantha Marceau and Tennyson Marceau for $22,000. The grand list value was $41,500.
Arthur Chen sold a property at Leonard Hill Road to Camp Serenity LLC and Redwoods Land Company for $8,500. The grand list value was $20,000.
Karen M. Zywiec sold a property at 644 Campers Lane to Lucy Modahl and James Welch for $282,000. The grand list value was $141,400.
Frances Austin sold a property at 572 Brook Road to Andrew Ennis and Chelsea Ennis for $50,000. The grand list value was $167,500.
Betty B. Brown transferred property at 186 Patridge Road to Larry M. Brown and Larry M. Brown Jr. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $219,100.
Bernard K. Timson III and Melissa Timson sold a property at 612 Willson Road to Michael Newman and Paige Newman for $262,000. The grand list value was $146,300.
James A. Stamatien sold a property off Beede Road to Lillian T. Davis and James Davis Sr. for $75,000. The grand list value was $113,800.
FEBRUARY
Natalie Fuller transferred property at 19 Hummingbird Lane to Jefferey D. Whitcomb. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $32,800.
The Chadburn Family Trust sold a property at 509 Stagecoach Road to Amanda J. Wilson for $62,500. The grand list value was $36,900.
Betty B. Brown and Larry M. Brown sold a property on Streeter Road to Jennifer M. Picken and Todd. G. Picken for $92,350. The grand list value was $5,567,900.
Randall P. Finuane sold a property at 1005 Royalston Corner Road to Thomas G. Gagne and Trudy J. Gagne for $69,000. The grand list value was $31,100.
Gary R. Corliss and Sharlene M. Corliss transferred property at 764 Campers Lane to Anne B. Stevens. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was$207,700.
James E. Wilson Jr. transferred property on Shadow Lake Road to Anna DeGreenia. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $107,300.
The estate of David P. Fisher transferred property at 350 Oregon Road to Robbin L. Fisher. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $159,000.
Richard B. McKeon and Beverly S. McKeon transferred property at 21 Hummingbird Lane to Kiva Marinace and Robert Marinace. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $161,300.
MARCH
Jason Cole and Jolita W. Cole sold a property at 1421 Prospect Street to Shane Wilson for $245,000. The grand list value was $143,500.
John R. Skinner and Roxanne R. Stone transferred property at 1421 Prospect Street to Brandon Skinner, John J. Skinner, John R. Skinner and Roxanne R. Stone. No money traded hands, and the grand list value was $156,800.
Margaret Seymour sold a property at 1226 LeClair Road to Merida Brimhall, Eliza Hamilton, Elizabeth L. Lu, Matthew Thomas and Cyril Vallet for $90,000. The grand list value was $71,600.
Camp Serenity LLC and Redwoods Land Company sold a property to Eleanor A. Cody and Lucas A. Rosenblatt for $29,000. The grand list value was $20,000.
Andrew Bertsch sold a property at 5250 Shadow Lake Road, Lot 5 to Anthony Cardin and Rachel Cardin for $62,500. The grand list value was $55,700.
The Town of Concord sold a property at Folsom Common to Bandstand Park Apartments for $250. The grand list value was $7,400.
Bandstand Park Apartments sold a property at 449 Main Street to Raquel K. Watkins for $79,900. The grand list value was $56,200.
APRIL
Dawn Call and Justin R. Call transferred property at 405 Sawmill Road to Justin R. Call. No money traded hands, the grand list value was $186,300.
Francis J. Dumond and Doris J. Dumond sold property at 264 Oregon Road to Dawn Dumond for $45,000. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $40,900.
Frederick Schwag sold a property at 80 South Street to Tucker Morehouse for $19,000. The grand list value was $21,800.
John Penney and Marie-Louise Penney sold a property at 1465 Ladd Road to Andrew J. Woodruff and Dana A. Woodruff for $58,000. The grand list value was $47,600.
Lance D. Garfield transferred property at 288 Goudreault Hill Road to Anthony C. Hodgdon. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $126,600.
The estate of Douglas Hodgdon transferred property at 288 Goudreault Hill Road to Lance D. Garfield, Anthony C. Hodgdon and Douglas C. Hodgdon. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $126,600.
Lance D. Garfield, Anthony C. Hodgdon and Douglas C. Hodgdon transferred property at 288 Goudreault Hill Road to Lance D. Garfield. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $126,600.
Andrew Whitmore and Steven Cortese sold a property at 1300 Leonard Hill Road to Mary-Lynn Garey for $45,000. The grand list value was $15,600.
The John R. Richards Living Trust sold a property at Lot 3, Grist Mill Pit Road to Clinton Peabody for $24,000. The grand list value was $41,500.
Andrew Bertsch sold a property at 5250 Shadow Lake Road, Lot 1 & 2 to Simon Crowner and Suzanna Crowner for $120,000. The grand list value was $55,700.
Denis J. Fournier and Lisa M. Whynott sold a property at Lot 3, LeClair Road to Shannon Rosenfield for $25,000. The grand list value was $24,600.
Dianna M. McPherson sold a property at 133 Myrt’s Lane to Megan M. McPherson-Allen for $29,146. The grand list value was $76,700.
MAY
Lillian T. Davis and James H. Davis Sr. transferred property off Beede Road to Christopher S. Davis, Renee D. Davis, James H. Davis Jr. and the estate of Lillian Davis. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $113,800.
Janet R. Farrow and William Farrow transferred property at 335 North Concord Road to Katrina M. Farrow and Nicholas J. Farrow. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $141,400.
Patrick J. Silver sold a property at 604 Beach Drive to Andrew J. Woodruff and Dana Woodruff for $257,750. The grand list value was $154,600.
Andrew J. Yarema transferred property at 175 Oregon Road to Victoria Yarema. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $56,100.
Walter Janes sold a property at 2870 Leonard Hill Road to Hunter Roy and Justin Roy for $69,000. The grand list value was $66,400.
Jason P. Young Sr. transferred property at 62 Woodbury Drive to Nikki E. Young and Ronald I. Young. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $25,500.
JUNE
Caren B. Colby and Kerry G. Colby transferred property at 100 Sandy Lane to Caren B. Colby and Kerry G. Colby. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $138,800.
John N. Haugsrud transferred property at 421 Beach Drive to Andreea Mattison. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $277,400.
The Jon M. Fitch Trust and The Sherri B. Fitch Trust sold a property at 00 Streeter Road to Derek Buhl and Lauren Buhl for $165,000. The grand list value was $159,600.
Kristie L. Rowland and Walter H. Rowland sold a property at 1665 Johnston Road to Mark O’Malley for $105,000. The grand list value was $65,200.
Robert Gegorek sold a property on Oregon Road to Eric Cucuz and Rebecca Zak for $102,500. The grand list value was $78,400.
Cari Giddings sold a property at 2125 Oregon Road to Shawn Savage for $33,000. The grand list value was $31,700.
Christopher Bren and Young Bren sold a property at 224 Main Street to Brooke Brown and Tucker Morehouse for $52,000. The grand list value was $44,200.
Blue Spruce Mountain sold a property at 438 Streeter Road to Rebecca J. Brenneis and Andrew Murphy for $350,000. The grand list value was $82,600.
Lance Garfield transferred property at 288 Goudreault Hill Road to Billie Jo Garfield. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $134,600.
