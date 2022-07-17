The following are real estate transactions and transfers in Danville from Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022.
JANUARY
Betty M. Vargas transferred property on Rake Factory Rd. to the Vargas Living Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $23,300.
Jennifer B. Johnston sold a property on Thaddeus Stevens Road to Gregory T. Berner and Heather M. Berner for $112,500. The grand list value was $71,600.
Gerald E. Turner transferred property on Rt. 15 to the Gerald E. Turner Revocable Trust. No money changed hands, the grand list value was $87,900.
Robert J. Raskevitz and Nancy J. Raskevitz sold a property at 397 Woods Hill Rd. to Ashley M. Ambroz for $260,000. The grand list value was $219,900.
Vanna Guldenschuh sold property at 331 Excelsior Farm Rd. to Robert Lattanzi for $40,000. The grand list value was $242,800.
Michael D. Bugbee and Joanne M. Bugbee transferred property at 3614 Rt. 2 west to Derek, Ethan, Joanne M. and Michael D Bugbee. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $243,100.
FEBRUARY
Milton J. Garges transferred property at 1271 Joe’s Brook Rd. to Milton J. Garges. The grand list value was $326,600.
Deborah L. Moore sold a property at 3441 Keiser Pond Rd. to The Joseph Civita Revocable Trust for $480,000. The grand list value was $437,200.
Raymond W. Santor and Keith Santor sold a property at 1495 Coles Brook Rd. to Anthony C. Willey and Judith Willey for $90,000. The grand list value was $66,000.
Robert J. Messier transferred property on 2317 Rt. 2 east to Priscilla E. Messier. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $271,300.
Paul E. Machell transferred property at 1261 N. Danville Rd. to Sharlene M. Corliss and David A. Noyes. No money was exchanged, and the grand list total was $102,200.
The Rachel Hadas Trust transferred property at 608 Winn High Drive to the Rachel Hadas Trust. The grand list value was $244,800.
James A. Rafuse and Jenny L Rafuse sold a property at 50 Rt. 15 to Kevin M. Currier for $169,000. The grand list value was $150,300.
Cory Heiden transferred property on Rt. 2 to the Heiden Family Trust. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $34,300.
Cory Heiden transferred property at 3805 Rt. 2 west to the Heiden Family Trust. The grand list value was $128,300.
Brittany E. Abair transferred property at 923 N. Danville Rd. to Brittany E. Abair and Joseph L. Abair. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $130,300.
Gerald Turner sold a property at 105 Pt. Comfort Rd. to Danielle Kovach for $80,000. The grand list value was $927,500.
Diane L. Jones sold a property at 566 Cary Pond Rd. to Robert E. Dimick and Theresa M. Dimick for $340,000. The grand list value was $207,400.
MARCH
Karen E. Wightman sold a property on Webster Hill Rd. to Claudia Retter and John Sollinger for $110,000. The grand list value was $185,800.
Kenneth Prescott transferred property at 19 Watkins Rd. to Tina Prescott. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $83,300.
Tina Prescott transferred property at 875 Webster Hill Rd. to Kenneth Prescott. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $211,400.
William D. Herman Jr. sold property to Peter M. O’Brien for $44,000. The grand list value was $63,500.
Sheila R. Delworth sold a property at 120 Cormier Rd. to Dwight A. Mitchell for $119,900. The grand list value was $101,400.
Alison Pearl transferred property at 476 Pearl Rd to Henry Pearl. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $511,200.
Stuart O. Ramsdell and Kara T. Ramsdell transferred property at 70 Upper Drive to Stuart O. Ramsdell and Kara T. Ramsdell. The grand list value was $50,200.
Gwendolyn Spivey sold a property at 445 Butterfly Hill to Ashley L. Seguin and Cade J. Seguin for $116,000. Grand list value, $43,100.
Geordie B. Heller and Jessica W. Heller sold a property on Fellows Rd. to Lisa Hickey for $37,000. The grand list value was $103,600.
The estate of Vincent Brandt sold a property on Fellows Rd. to Lisa Hickey for $103,600. The grand list value was the same, $103,600.
The Ben Harris and Rosalie Harris 1999 Trust transferred property at 253 Old Homestead Rd. to Andrea M. Harris, William S. Harris and Gertrude Naparstek. The grand list value was $222,400.
Andrea M. Harris transferred property at 253 Old Homestead Rd. to the Andrea M. Harris Revocable Trust. The grand list value was $222,400.
Gertrude Naparstek transferred property at 253 Old Homestead Rd. to the Gertrude M. Naparstek revocable trust. The grand list value was $222,400.
William S. Harris transferred property at 253 Old Homestead Rd. to the William S. Harris Revocable Trust. The grand list value was $222,400.
James B. Farmer and Kathryn M. Farmer sold a property on Clubhouse Circle to the Jacobs Vermont Realty Trust for $7,000. The grand list value was $278,100.
The Jacobs Vermont Realty Trust sold a property on Clubhouse Circle to James B. Farmer and Kathryn M. Farmer for $308,800. The grand list value was also $308,800.
Suzanne B. Morley sold a property on Barre Ave. to the estate of Noah Alonso for $263,500. The grand list value was also $263,500.
The estate of Noah Alonso sold a property at 111 Barre Ave. to Suzanne B. Morley for $343,400, the same as the grand list value.
The estate of Noah Alonso sold a property at 111 Barre Ave to Robert W. Zider for $500,000. The grand list value was $343,400.
Marc F. Gingue and Colleen F. Gingue transferred property on Houghton Bridge Rd. to Elizabeth M. Gingue and Samantha H. Hayes. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $18,200.
APRIL
J&T Lavely Holdings, LLC transferred property at 1242 Oneida Rd. to Jacob D. Lavely. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $225,800.
Emanuel Sourgiadakis sold a property at 457 Porter Lane to Samuel M. Bromberg for $41,000. The grand list value was $51,300.
Marc-Andre Joncas and Polly B. Joncas transferred property at 89 Grandview Ave. to Andrew F. Joncas and Lauren B. Joncas. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $221,500.
Randa Jacobs transferred property at 55 Grandview Ave. to the Randa Jacobs Family Trust. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $237,200.
Stephen M. Parker and Susanne Terry transferred property on McDowell Rd. to Peter L. Albright. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $231,900.
MAY
Mathew Ghafoori and Stacia Ghafoori sold a property on Badger Brook Memorial Highway to Adam Bellmore for $68,500. The grand list value was $40,900.
Marilyn Berard transferred property at 1838 Peacham Rd. to Jordan Snow, Tara L. Snow and Barry L. Snow II. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $64,100.
Aaron M. Stern and Anchalee Stern transferred property at 2884 Tampico Rd. to the Stern Family Revocable Trust. No money traded hands, and the grand list value was $372,100.
Robert B. Dimick and Theresa M. Dimick sold a property at 566 Cary Pond Rd. to St. Johnsbury Sugarwork for $354,450. The grand list value was $207,400.
Denise M. Briggs sold a property at 180 Winn High Drive to Patricia A. Fecteau and Randall C. Fecteau for $255,000. The grand list value is $234,000.
JUNE
Shellars LLC sold a property at 72 Windy Acres Rd. to Kyle Johnson for $215,000. The grand list value was $153,300.
The Donna R. Hovey Family Trust transferred property on Joe’s Brook Rd. to Franklin G. Hovey III. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $441,400.
William Dornbusch and Standish H. Joanna sold a property on McDowell Rd. to TJR III LLC for $87,120. The grand list value was $65,900.
Ralph H. Mold sold a property at 3671 McDowell Rd. to TJR III LLC for $192,880. The grand list value was $145,900.
Ray Louise Saufroy 2014 Family Trust sold a property at 500 Lemay Rd. to Joseph M. Carchidi for $180,250. The grand list value was $143,500.
Matthew P. Lahr and Deborah A. Harrigan sold a property at 23 Finley Drive to Elizabeth Hansen for $350,000. The grand list value was $237,800.
Frederick M. Keenan and Donna V. Keenan transferred property at 546 Roy Rd. to Frederick M. Keenan and Donna V. Keenan. The grand list value was $291,400.
Kirk D. Fenoff and Steven E. Larrabee sold a property at 884 Hawkins Hill Rd. to Jill E. Hoffman and Justin S. Whitehead for $265,000. The grand list value was $310,100.
Deborah B. Goldberg transferred property at 2582 Tampico Rd to Alexandra F. Patch. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $146,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.