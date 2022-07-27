Real Estate Transfers in Kirby From January 1 to June 30, 2022

Mariann W. Bertolini, Mark Bertolini and the Mark Bertolini Pension sold property at 239 St. Peter Drive to Deborah DiCastro-Schaffer for $630,000. The grand list value was $367,900.
Mark Bertolini, Attorney transferred property on Ridge Road to Marianne W. Bertolini and Mark Bertolini. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $10,900.
Ellen Tunny and James Tunny sold a property on Lynhill Road (Lot 2) to Aaron Goodwin for $54,000. The grand list value was $363,400.
Marianne W. Bertolini and Mark Bertolini sold a property on St. Peter Drive to Deborah DiCastro-Schaffer for $130,000. The grand list value was $961,900.
APRIL
Wendy Hayes and Kiley Hayes transferred property at 240 Locust Ridge Road to John Goldsworthy-Hayes. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $336,700.
Timothy F. Peters transferred property on Shirley Lane to Dale L. Miller, Matthew C. Peters and Timothy F. Peters. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $109,800.
Leslie A. Peters and Timothy F. Peters transferred property at 390 Shirley Lane to Dale L. Miller, Leslie A. Peters Matthew C. Peters and Timothy F. Peters. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $242,000.
Daniel P. Poulin sold a property at 487 Route 2 to Claudia Lechuga and Donald R. Webster for $190,000. The grand list value was $158,500.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.