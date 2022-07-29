The following were real estate sales and transfers in Lunenburg recorded with the Vermont Department of Taxes from Jan. 1-June 30.
JANUARY
Leo J. Enos Sr. transferred property at 191 Southeast Pond Road to The Leo J. Enos Sr. Revocable Trust. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $167,900.
Linda Thomas sold a property at 47 Powell Road to William J. Nagle for $159,00. The grand list value was $112,700.
Brian Thomas and Linda Thomas sold a property at 47 Powell Road to William Nagle and Judith Nagle for $159,00. The grand list value was $112,700.
Amos Colby and Mary Jane Colby transferred property at 32 East Main Street to Amos Colby, Mary Jane Colby and Trevor Colby. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $78,800.
Amos C. Colby and Mary Jane Colby transferred property at 566 Bobbin Mill Road to Amos C. Colby, Mary Jane M. Colby and Tina M. Colby. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $195,000.
Larry Amadon sold a property at 1490 Bobbin Hill Road to Amanda Carr for $28,200. The grand list value was $23,300.
Karla A. Colby, Michael W. Sullivan and Roberta L. Sullivan transferred property at 2000 W. Lunenburg Road to Karla A. Colby and Michael W. Sullivan. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $79,300.
FEBRUARY
Raymond J. Woodbury and Rosemarie V. Woodbury sold a property on Pond Hill Road to Christine Paonessa and Robert Paonessa for $92,500. The grand list value was $65,000.
Frederick Schwag sold a property at 213 W. Main Street to Derrick G. Williams for $25,000. The grand list value was $23,000.
Louise A. Smith transferred property at 1931 W. Lunenburg Road to Linda Chapman and Meagan Royer. No money traded hands, and the grand list value was $113,100.
MARCH
The Corpus Christi Parish sold a property at 70 S. Lunenburg Road to SLCC, LLC for $3,000. The grand list value was $80,500.
Maren Downing sold a property on Lot 40, Tug Mountain Road to Gary P. Downing and Trevor B. Downing for $39,000. The grand list value was $47,700.
John Pinette transferred property at 360 Pond Hill Road to Jun S. Jong, John Pinette and Sun H. Pinette. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $86,200.
APRIL
Cathy Ball and Ronald A. Ball II sold a property at 48 Beech Street to Rhonda R. Matheson and Robert Matheson for $65,000. The grand list value was $72,300.
Louise A. Smith transferred property at 1931 W. Lunenburg Road to Linda Chapman and Andrew Royer. No money was exchanged, and the grand list value was $113,100.
Clayton Roy transferred property at 540 Dance Hall Road to Clayton Roy and Clayton Simonds. No money was exchanged and the grand list value was $56,500.
Kory P. Cantin sold a property at 77 S. Lunenburg Road to Kelly M. McManus for $204,000. The grand list value, $114,400.
Cathy A. Gates and Karl A. Gates sold a property at 147 S. Lunenburg Road to Brooks D. Wilkie and Martha M. Wilkie for $175,000. The grand list value was $95,900.
MAY
Steven L. Arsenault sold a property on Bobbin Hill Road to Melissa Bigelow and Scott Bigelow for $35,000. The grand list value was $39,900.
Gary’s Variety LLC sold a property on 23 W. Main Street to Lunenburg Variety LLC for $136,000. The grand list value was $163,500.
Stanley R. Williams transferred property at 616 E. Main Street to Craig Fowler and Stanley R. Williams. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $68,200.
Patricia Manning and Wesley Manning sold a property at 1463 Bobbin Hill Road to Rebecca Hochman and Luke Robinson for $314,000. The grand list value was $172,400.
JUNE
Michael J. Sigouin transferred property at 1021 Pond Hill Road to Eric Sargent and Michael J. Sigouin. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $41,600.
Alan Dunklee and Linda Dunklee transferred property on Tug Mountain Road to Heidi Dunklee and Jennifer Dunklee. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $55,100.
Meredith E. Frazier, Diane M. Gunnip and Samuel R. Gunnip transferred property at 2214 Pond Hill Road to Diane M. Gunnip. No money changed hands, and grand list value was $28,400.
Donna Emond sold a property at 58 Jefferson Avenue to Brittany Stinson for $83,000. The grand list value was $97,800.
