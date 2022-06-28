Real Estate Transfers in Lyndon from Jan. 1 to March 31 2022

The following Lyndon real estate transfers were recorded with the Vermont Department of Taxes from January 1, 2022 to March March 31, 2022.
January
Matthew Bryant and Roni C. Leach transferred property at 311 Back Center Road to Roni C. Leach. No money changed hands, and it had a grand list value of $95,300
Edward W. Simpson transferred property on Gramps Lane to Daniel E., Edward E., and Nancy E. Simpson. No money changed hands, and the grand list value on the property is $39,700.
Michelle Parker sold property at 81 Daniel Drive to Colby S. Marks for $30,000 and a grand list value of $22,500.
The Leduc Nee Patricia Huffman Trust transferred propery at 173 Stevens Loop to the Patricia M. Huffman Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $168,500.
Marilyn J. Berube sold property at 37 Daniel Drive to Chad R. Berube and Jaime L. Berube. No money changed hands and the grand list value was $31,600.
Kevin Calkins transferred property at 1589 East Burke Road to Kay LLC. No money changed hands and a grand list value of $29,900.
Kevin Calkins transferred property at 1611 East Burke Road to Kay LLC. No money changed hands, and a grand list value of $63,400.
Federal Loan Home Mortgage sold property at 34 Raymond Street to Roland Charles McClure for $33,500 and a grand list value of $85,400.
Matthew Tarricone sold property at 43 Middle Street to Faydux Properties for $145,000 and a grand list value of $140,300.
The Anne Parker Family Trust transferred property at 186 Pinehurst Street to Deanna Parker, Steven Parker and Kathleen McQuade. No money changed hands, grand list value $143,700.
Elizabeth L. Raymond transferred property at 28 Mt. Hunger Road to Jacob M. Raymond and the Elizabeth Raymond Life Estate. No money changed hands, and a grand list value of $115,400.
Duane J. Koncelic transferred property at 200 Derek’s Way to Duane J. Koncelic and Theresa K. Quigley. No money changed hands and a grand list value of $75,700.
The Estate of Charles Austin transferred property at 36 Crescent Lane to Laurie D’Auria. No money changed hands and the grand list value was $176,400.
February
Kellie M. Pearson sold property on Balsam Rd. to Suzan Oliveira and Tom Oliveira for $34,000 and a grand list value of $27,700.
The Rita M. Calkins Revocable Trust transferred property at 22 Calkins Road to a Revocable Trust of Karen K. Martel, with a grand list value of $229,400. The Rita M. Calkins Trust also transferred property at 87 Minister Hill to the Revocable Trust of Karen K. Martel. No money changed hands, grand list value was $48,500.
Jason Edgar and Mercedes Edgar sold property at 70 Rod Key Road to Richard Shaylor and Tami Brooks for $185,000 and a grand list value of $125,600.
Jeffrey M. Davis and Beverly A. Davis sold property at 150 Ingalls Lane to Schoolhouse Road Builders for $20,000, and a grand list value of $60,000.
Joan Harlowe transferred property at 52 Park Avenue to Julia H. Haggerty, Christopher W. Hobson and Brian Kelly. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $157,200.
Sanjiv Rimal and Kristin Rimal sold property at 155 Charles Street to Matthew Hawkins and Yekaterina Khomenko for $155,000 and a grand list value of $95,100.
Kenneth W. Grant, Laurence R. Grant, Michael L. Grant and Pamela G. Murtiff sold property at 33 Center Street to Michael L. Grant and Susan Grant for $75,000 and a grand list value of $142,800.
Pacific Premiere Trust DBA sold property at 11 Elm Street to Neil Favreau and Zoe Gascon for $170,000 and a grand list value of $118,200.
Robert H. Labree and Susan L. Labree transferred property at 692 Gilman Avenue to Erin Labree and Kelly Ingals. No money changed hands and the grand list value is $94,600.
Robert H. Labree transferred property at 692 Gilman Road to Robert H. Labree and Susan L. Labree. The grand list value was $94,600.
Lawrence P. Simpson and Kathleen R. Simpson sold property at 499 Main Street BGP, LLC for $405,000 and a grand list value of $250,900.
Samuel Tubiello and Susan Tubiello sold property at 451 Vail Drive to A&D Properties, LLC for $400,000 and a grand list value of $231,900.
The Marjorie Ruth C. Wheeler Revocable Trust sold property at 25 King Drive to Griffin Thompson for $230,000 and a grand list value of $245,900.
Stuart L. Jensen and Laura M. Jensen transferred property at 246 Blue Spruce Lane to the Jensen Family Revocable Trust. No money changed hands and the grand list value was $215,900.
Stuart L. Jensen transferred property at 131 Blue Spruce Lane to the Jensen Family Revocable Trust with a grand list value of $156,300.
Pamela J. Noyes sold property at 59 Kate Street to Billy W. Noyes for $13,000 and a grand list value of $13,000.
Bonnie L. Cassady sold property 1393 Back Center Road to Alex Gratton and Nicole Gratton for $55,000 and a grand list value of $83,600.
Thomas R. Greenwood and Karen J. Greenwood transferred property at 128 South Street to Collin T. Greenwood, Karen J. Greenwood and Thomas R. Greenwood. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $115,500.
Thomas D. Frothingham and Beth A. Frothingham sold property at 235 Skyline Dive for $303,000 and a grand list value of $143,800.
Carolyn Lyndes sold property at 83 Bluebird Lane to Frances Hickey for $67,000 and a grand list value of $47,800.
March
Brian Pickard and Meredith Pickard sold property at 162 Abbey Road to Julie L. Parker and Ryan E. Parker for $250,000 and a grand list value of $192,900.
Sybil S. Hazen transferred property at off North Prospect Street to the Heidi L. Hazen 2018 Trust. No money changd hands, and the grand list value was $34,300.
Sandra Lowell sold property at 87 Speedwell Drive to Trent H. Lowell for $125,000 and a grand list value of $147,000.
Todd Wright and Hilarie Wright sold property at 496 Broad Street to Samuel Bora and Angela Bora for $119,000, with a grand list value of $126,000.
Matthew M. Masten and Jennifer L. Masten sold property at 70 Happy Hill Road to Norman E. Church Jr. and Brandy K. Church for $57,000 and a grand list value of $77,000.
Dale A. Mitchell, Dennis A. Mitchell, Douglas A. Mitchell and Dwight A. Mitchell Sr. sold property at 2329 Lynburke Road to Jason N. Edgar and Mercedes A. Edgar for $200,000. No grand list value was listed.
George Hughes and Jean Hughes transferred property at 524 Old Coach Road to George Hughes. No money changed hands and the grand list value was $385,600.
Colpron Kevin and Jessica Shufelt sold property at 357 Pudding Hill Road to Brian Barnes and Wendy Kline for $400,000 and a grand list value of $171,600.
Elizabeth G. Laplant and Glenn M. Laplant sold property at 256 Charles Street to Anneka Bickford for $130,000 and a grand list value of $118,300.
The Evelyn M. Lussier Revocable Trust sold property at 247 Park Avenue to Mary Taponga for $225,000 and a grand list value of $283,900.
Kurt Holmes transferred property at 538 Back Center Road to Kurt Holmes and Elise Holmes. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $268,000.
Betsy L. Bartlett, Margaret M. Buckingham and Roxanne E. Gorham sold property at 2142 Lily Pond Road to Katelyn E. Declet and Francisco A. Declet Correa for $248,000 and a grand list value of $125,200.
DCCLB LLC sold property at 45 Depot Street to G&M Kingdom Realty for $400,000 and a grand list value of $464,700.
Bonnie A. Little sold property at 272 Great Falls Drive to Ashley Marie Greenwood for $100,000 and a grand list value of $119,700.
Carolyn M. Haggett and Christopher A. Haggett sold property at 2776 Lily Pond Road to Paul Schartner III and Amanda Schartner for $105,500 and a grand list value of $81,400.
DOR Associates LLP sold property on Darling Hill Road to Steven P. Downing for $123,600. A grand list value wasn’t listed.
Bean’s Mobile Homes Inc. sold property at 78 Abenaki Loop to Zacahry Woolridge and Julia Kitchens for $285,000. A grand list value wasn’t mentioned.
Mark Dwyer and Pauline Dwyer sold property at 3420 Red Village Road to Austin Williams for $280,000 and a grand list value of $140,200.
Melissa Hartson sold property at 71 Kate Street to Cara Campbell for $27,000 and a grand list value of $16,000.
The Estate of Jackson Garfield Mitchell Sr. transferred property at 23 Little Egypt Road to Cathy Peart. No money changed hands and the grand list value was $126,700.
