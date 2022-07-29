The following were real estate sales and transfers in Peacham recorded with the Vermont Department of Taxes from Jan. 1-June 30.
JANUARY
Jessica L. Cullen and Jonathan M. Cullen sold a property at 310 Young Farm Road to Erik Austin and Lori Austin for $95,000. The grand list value was $88,300.
Kimberly S. Davies and Nicholas D. Davies sold a property at 301 Martin’s Pond Lane to M. Brian Hildebrand Family for $150,000. The grand list value was $80,700.
Howard Richardson sold a property at 700 Young Farm Road Extended to Norma Kleemichen and Thomas Kleemichen for $43,000. The grand list value was $37,200.
FEBRUARY
Leah McDermott transferred property at 1223 Great Road to Michael McDermott. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $245,900.
The Francis Carlet 1990 Revocable Trust and the Janet St. Onge Revocable Trust transferred property on Hollow Wood Road to the Francis Carlet 1990 Revocable Trust and the Janet St. Onge Revocable Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $511,200.
Judith J. Rowe and William E. Rowe transferred property at 810 East Peacham Road to David C. Rowe, Ethan E. Rowe, Judith J. Rowe and Michael W. Rowe. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $242,500.
Richard M. Quimby sold a property at 104 Thaddeus Stevens Road to Jacob Thomas and Allison Webster for $160,000. The grand list value was $123,500.
MARCH
The estate of Pauline Frankenburg transferred property at 192 Claude Field Lane to Peter J. Frankenburg. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $176,000.
The state of Vermont transferred Parcel 1, Groton State Forest Easement, to the Wayne Calderara Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $315,600.
The state of Vermont transferred Parcel 2, Groton State Forest Easement, to the Wayne Calderar Trust. No money changed hands, and the grand list total was $315,600.
Wayne A. Mays and John Perry Jr. sold a property at 1181 East Hill Road to Cynthia L. McKnight and Frederick T. McKnight for $52,000. The grand list value was $39,100.
Melita L. Tapia, Mona E. Tapia and Wallace W. Tapia sold a property at 500 Stevenson Road to the Willoughby Grit Outdoor Center for $80,000. The grand list value was $64,700.
Barbara A. Schoolcraft and Gregory W. Schoolcraft transferred property at 1107 Bayley Hazen Road to Blake C. Schoolcraft and Kristen M. Speer. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $306,800.
APRIL
The estate of Timothy K. Hudson transferred property at 1883 Peacham Pond Road to Sherri-Gina Hudson. No money changed hands, and the grand list value was $222,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.