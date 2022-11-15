Real Estate Transfers in St. Johnsbury From April 1 to September 30, 2022

The following St. Johnsbury real estate transfers were recorded with the Vermont Department of Taxes between April 1 and September 30, 2022.
APRIL
Caroline F. Frey sold a property at 35 Randall St. to Catherine Cost for $192,000. The grand list value was $134,300.
Ralph Warrell sold a property at 5 Russell Ave. to Robin L. Berenbaum and Jonathan S. Fred for $140,000. The grand list total was $105,200.
Charles D. Thurston transferred property at 352 Cliff St. to the Thurston Family Revocable and Roberta G. Thurston. The grand list value is $145,500.
Michelle E. Richard transferred property at 43 Green St. to Michelle E. Richard and Raymond J. Richard. The grand list value was $107,800.
Diane L. Pierce and Eric S. Pierce transferred property at 1880 Goss Hollow Rd. to Darren M. Pierce and Erika M. Pierce. The grand list value was 187,700.
Brian Lynaugh sold a property at 00 Lafayette St. to Robert M. Weber for $26,500. The grand list value was $25,400.
Philip and Margaret L. Brown sold a property at 141 Sanger Circle to Christopher and Susana Charboneau for $90,000. The grand list value was $78,600.
George R. and Rosemary T. Boothby sold a property at 53 Lower Ridge Rd. to Anne A. Ewing and Lawrence H. McCauley for $425,000. The grand list value was $281,200.
Mark A. Fortin, Martin J. Fortin, Monique C. Fortin and Michelle J. Noyes sold a property at 207 Old Center Rd. to North Forty Properties for $60,000. The grand list value was $101,000.
Stanley Dauphin, Stephen A. Dauphin and Pamela J. Tanych sold a property at 185 Sunset Drive to Stephen A. Dauphin and Deborah Knollmeyer for $100,000. The grand list value was $116,600.
Jeffrey Meyers and Jaileen A Morel-Kunhardt sold a property at 30 Lafayette St. to Robert M. Weber for $175,000. The grand list value was $61,400.
Marcella L. Northrop sold a property at 207 Old Center Rd. to North Forty Properties for $15,000. The grand list value was $101,000.
John J. and Martha M. Trocchi transferred property at 36 Gilman Ave. to Andrea M. Poe and Issac Poe. The grand list value was $167,000.
Patricia Ste. Marie sold a property at 528 Avenue A to Morgan Kallahan for $14,045. The grand list value was $23,600.
The estate of Chadh Ste Marie transferred property at 528 Avenue A to Patricia J. Ste. Marie. The grand list value was $23,600.
John Hale and Joni Palmer sold a property at 46 Dundee St. to John M. Hale for $81,500. The grand list value was $163,000.
Tracie Robillard transferred property at 168 Barker Ave. to Gabrielle Robillard and Lucas Robillard. The grand list value was $115,700.
Spates Family LLC sold a property at 51 Elm St. to Nichole Harper for $28,000. The grand list value was $15,300.
Debra J. and Robert W. Marsland sold a property at 66 Morgan Circle to Adam and Pamela Moore for $360,000. The grand list value was $277,300.
Carroll R. Sherburne sold a property at 4772 Memorial Drive to Savage Sales, LLC for $200,000. The grand list value was $146,400.
Brian and Shauna Clifford sold a property at 75 Old Prue Rd to Krisanne and Sean Dernago for $310,000. The grand list value was $208,600.
MAY
C. Ronald Spaulding and Beth A. Spaulding sold a property at 92 Coolidge Circle to Karen T. Germond and Edward S. Germond III for $419,999. The grand list value was $259,800.
The Natalie A. Rodd Revocable Trust transferred property at 407 Rodd Rd. to Rodco LLC. The grand list value was $581,900.
The Natalie A. Rodd Revocable transferred property at 283 Overclyffe Rd. to Rodco LLC. The grand list value was $208,700.
The Natalie A. Rodd Revocable transferred property at 183 Overclyffe Rd. to Rodco LLC. The grand list value was $162,900.
The Natalie A. Rodd Revocable transferred property at 186 Overclyffe Rd. to Rodco LLC. The grand list value was $124,300.
The Natalie A. Rodd Revocable transferred property at 20 Grandview Terrace to Rodco LLC. The grand list value was $213,600.
The Natalie A. Rodd Revocable transferred property at 87 Grandview Terrace to Rodco LLC. The grand list value was $244,200.
U.S. Bank National Association sold a property at 20 Autumn St. to Scott Desjardins for $91,500. The grand list value was $98,500.
Donald W. Pearson transferred property at 330 Hillside Ave. to Kevin H., Samuel D., and Stephen D. Pearson. The grand list value was $163,900.
Lynn Walbridge sold a property at 10 Bay St. to Troy Randall for $102,000. The grand list value was $59,500.
Clement J. Houde sold a property at 8 Bay St. to Troy Randall for $3,000. The grand list value was $6,200.
Scott Desjardins sold a property at 26 Autumn St. to Scott Desjardins, Connor Maloney and Vanessa Welch for $45.700. The grand list value was $98,500.
Paul J. Bedor and Leslie E. Bedor sold the property off Sadie Roberts Rd. to Fawn Terhune and Patrick Terhune for $200,000. The grand list value was $65,900.
The Bedor Farm Trust transferred property on Sadie Roberts Rd. to Leslie E. Bedor and Paul Bedor. The grand list value was $65,900.
Thomas Houde sold a property at 83 Harvey St. to James P. Darden III for $125,000. The grand list value was $93,300.
Janis Doyle transferred property at 61 James St. to Christy Doyle, Janis Doyle and Heather Lindseth. The grand list value of the parcel was $45,600.
Camille B. Miille and Robert E. Miille transferred property on 1060 Bible Hill Rd. to Robert E. Miille. Grand list value was $268,800.
Vincent M. Carbone and Sherry L. Carbone sold a property at 172 Lawrence Circle to Daniel Haycook, Diane Jones and Justin Jones for $377,000. The grand list value was $211,400.
Nathan D. Wheeler transferred property at 90 Cross Ave. to Nathan D. Wheeler and Julie N. Wheeler. The grand list value was $142,100.
Michael Sabens sold a property at 64 Depot Hill Rd. to Paige Loomis for $55,000. The grand list value was $44,600.
William Amos and Josephine Eccel transferred property on Diamond Hill Rd., to Amos & Eccel Joint Revocation. The grand list value was $86,100.
John Anderson transferred property at 966 Old Man Mountain Road, to John Anderson and Brian O’Donnell. The grand list value was $55,000.
John A. Suker sold a property at 1481 Bible Hill Rd. to Michelle and Scott Zoltowski for $535,000. The grand list value was $233,900.
Valarie D. Manning and Bobbie L. Wagner sold a property at 280 Lafayette St. to Jeffrey Meyers for $45,000. The grand list value was $45,400.
Kelly E. Donaghy and Kenneth A. Thissell transferred property at 80 Mt. Pleasant St. to Kelly E. Donaghy. The grand list value was $185,000.
Terry Laclair transferred property at 4024 Memorial Drive to the Terry Laclair Revocable Trust. The grand list value was $232,400.
Alan D. and Celise A. Johnson sold a property at 61 Green St. to Dorothea Evans for $155,000. The grand list value was $105,100.
Garret J. McHarg sold a property at 2636 Severance Hill Rd. to David C. and Mikayla A. Ainsworth for $73,000. The grand list value was $41,100.
Christopher Martel and Karen Martel transferred property at 292 New Boston Rd. to Christopher Martel. The grand list value was $718,500.
JUNE
NRZ Pass Through Trust sold a property at 404 West Hill Rd. to Jere Kimball for $81,600. The grand list value was also $81,600.
NRZ REO VI B LLC sold a property at 404 West Hill Rd. to Jere Kimball for $81,600. The grand list value was also $81,600.
Michelle A. Devost transferred property at 62 Brunelle St. to Michelle Devost Revocable. The grand list value was $126,700.
Lynetta A. Johnson transferred property at 259 West Hill Rd. to Lynetta A. Johnson and Peter Johnson. The grand list value was $128,100.
The estate of Mary Lee Cremer sold a property on Diamond Hill Rd. to John E. Davis, Jr. for $201,000. The grand list value was $48,000.
Amy Mori and Jonathon Mori sold property 394 Farmer Drive to Sangye Sherpa and Reema Shrestha for $360,000. The grand list value was $203,100.
The estate of James Pearl sold a property at 208 Summer St. to Deanna M. Wood and Jeffrey T. Wood for $208,000. The grand list value was $132,800.
MHP Holdings LLC sold property at 127 Avenue A Lot 19 to Cynthia Hinck for $1,200. The grand list value was $9,600.
Rodney Lamotte sold a property off Rt. 2 east to Robert F. Hofeldt for $80,000. The grand list value was $178,300.
Deborah F. Moore and Kevin C. Moore Sr. sold a property at 59 Cote Court to Brian Hamel for $120,000. The grand list value was $97,000.
Chadwick Roy and Kristina Roy sold a property at 53 Elm St. to Brian Hamel for $185,000. The grand list value was $157,300.
Wanita F. Humphrey sold a property at 390 Avenue A to Kimberly R. Keough for $15,000. The grand list total was $19,100.
Deborah A. Roberts sold a property at 417 Cliff St. to 802 Revitalization Group for $62,080. The grand list value was $129,700.
Maurice Chaloux and Laurie-Ann Chaloux sold a property at 107 East Village Rd. to Janssen D. Willhoit and Sarah Willhoit for $275,000. The grand list value was $297,800.
Cynthia Coulson sold a property on Old Prue Rd. to Say Good Organics Inc. for $49,900. The grand list value was $27,800.
David A. Grady, Jane M. Grady, William S. Grady, Heather G. Paul and Catherine Sincard sold a property at 908 Rt.5 to Freshwater Industries Inc. for $250,000. The grand list value was $248,800.
Sandra Bedor transferred property at 1261 Old Bradley Hill Rd. to Devon Bedor, Justin Bedor and Tim Bedor. The grand list value was $203.
David W. Baker and Mary Ann Baker sold a property at 1577 Main St. to Jennifer L. Groft and James N. Groft, Jr. for $312,000. The grand list value was $178,900.
Yanhui Wu and Qiuxiang Zhu sold a property on 304 Gilman Ave. to Ralph H. Mold for $189,995. The grand list value was $110,000.
Kenneth T. Mattei and Lesley T. Mattei sold a property at 240 High St. to Huai Y. Hsieh for $175,000. The grand list value was $106,400.
Northeastern Vermont Regional sold a property at 69 Brightlook Ave. Unit 4 to Deborah Harrigan and Matthew Lahr for $194,000. The grand list value was $106,100.
P. Leslie Aldrich sold a property at 298 Main St. to Charles A. May for $99,000. The grand list value was $58,600.
Theresa A. Doyon transferred property at 42 Boynton Ave. to Deborah Doyon and Timothy Doyon. The grand list value was $189,400.
Emerson Falls Hydro, Inc. sold a property at 422 Emerson Falls Rd. to Emerson Falls Power LLC for $59,300. The grand list value was the same $59,300.
The estate of Mary Noyes sold a property at 25 Wright Ave. to Roseanna Limlaw for $37,000. The grand list value was $37,800.
Alycia R. Vosinek and Nicholas W. Vosinek sold a property at 156 Model A Drive to Karen Westover for $279,000. The grand list value was $172,600.
Kyle R. Proctor and Trisha L. Proctor sold a property at 1400 Rt. 2B to Kenneth A. Hapke for $390,000. The grand list value was $211,500.
Eric R. Seaholm sold a property at 245 East Village Rd. to Christian Garcia for $270,000. The grand list value was $145,500.
John E. Davis sold a property on Diamond Hill Rd. to Jason Johns and Kelle Johns for $48,000. The grand list value was also $48,000.
Katherine E. Fish transferred property at 64 Church St. to Clara Borders and Alexandra Perreault. The grand list value was $151,400.
Joyce A. Wieselmann transferred property at 32 Spring St. to the Joyce Wieselmann Revocable. The grand list value was $94,100.
Joyce A. Wieselmann transferred property at 81 Spring St. to the Joyce Wieselmann Revocable. The grand list value was $126,700.
Deane E. Rankin and Sandra P. Rankin sold a property at 1462 Main St. to Beatrice Harden and Leonard Harden for $430,000. The grand list value was $258,300.
The James W. Clarke Revocable sold a property at 516 Crow Hill Rd. to David Knott and Mary Knott for $39,000. The grand list value was $71,500.
Jeanine Kelly and Matthew Riordan sold a property at 1641 Memorial Drive to Judith Duggan-McCormack and John McCormack for $47,500. The grand list value was $65,200.
Natalie Gagnon sold a property at 386 Cliff St. to Scott Rutherford and Camila Salomoni for $28,000. The grand list value was $124,000.
Jeanne T. St. George transferred property at 584 Lafayette St. to Marc St. George, Martin St. George, Monique St. George Phillippe St. George and Yves St. George. The grand list value was $108,800.
Eric R. Hudson and Jessica Hudson sold a property at 1574 Portland St. to Nathan D. Caron for $159,000. The grand list value was $57,800.
Deborah B. Goldberg transferred property at 225 Summer St. to Alexandra F. Patch. The grand list value was $126,700.
Deborah B. Goldberg transferred property at 193 Winter St. to Alexandra F. Patch. The grand list value was $135,200.
Gloria A. Molinaroli sold a property at 191 Farmer Drive to Shippee Land Holdings LLC for $205,000. The grand list value was $141,600.
St. Johnsbury Area Youth sold a property at 24 Bagley St. to 24 Bagley St. LLC for $200,000. The grand list value was $213,800.
William F. Long and Laurel St. James sold a property at 71 Spring Creek Rd. to Laurie-Ann Chaloux and Maurice Chaloux for $190,000. The grand list value was $247,400.
Lesley S. Russ sold a property at 73 Cliff St. to DOR Associates LLP for $215,000. The grand list value was $108,100.
Alfred H. Baesemann and Fawn Baesemann sold a property at 245 Hillside Ave. to Jonathan Rodger for $250,000. The grand list value was $177,800.
JULY
Cynthia L. Camber sold a property at 58 Buzzell St. to Matthew and Jessica Kirby for $250,000. The grand list value was $141,200.
Teala J. Hooker and Rita L. Pelkey sold a property at 879 Portland St. to Elma A. Appleby and Paul S. Appleby for $66,900. The grand list value was $31,900.
Amanda Vigeant and Thomas Vigeant sold a property at 188 Farmer Drive to Alexander H. Rainville for $190,000. The grand list value was $139,100.
Ellen Burt and Michael Burt sold a property at 1294 Mt. Pleasant St. to Ruben Serrano for $150,000. The grand list value was $47,500.
Kathryn M. Baker and David W. Baker Jr. sold a property at 101 Skyview Terrace to Bennett C. Cochran and Lyndsey M. Farnsworth for $280,000. The grand list value was $141,600.
Matthew Hawkins and Yekatarina Khomenko sold a property at 104 High St. to Antonio Thomas for $220,000. The grand list value was $81,200.
Kingdom Consulting Inc. sold a property at 91 Green St. to David W. Baker and Mary Ann Baker for $146,500. The grand list value was $77,000.
David W. Baker and Mary Ann Baker sold a property at 91 Green St. to 59 Mountainside LLC. The grand list value was $77,000.
Katherine Clifford sold a property at 90 Third St. to Daniel Guest for $500. The grand list value was $5,000.
Zachary M. Gilding, Sr. sold a property at 154 Carroll Blvd. to Cari Giddings for $195,000. The grand list value was $151,300.
Eric Gross sold a property at 114 Harrison Ave. to Cathy Jackson and Ferris Jackson for $142,000. The grand list value was $70,200.
Howard E. Jones and Koleen G. Jones sold a property at 21 Spruce St. to Huai Yen Hsieh for $170,000. The grand list value was $105,400.
Tina M. Hagen transferred property at 41 Harvey St. to Jay. R. Wood. The grand list value was $87,100.
Madeline Gonyaw transferred property at 90 Deer Ave. to The Madeline Gonyaw Revocable. The grand list value was $95,000.
Elizabeth S. Ransley transferred property at 203 Gilman Ave. to Elizabeth S. Ransley and Robert B. Ransley. The grand list value was $162,000.
Jillian King sold a property at 203 Gilman Ave. to Elizabeth S. Ransley for $248,500. The grand list value was $162,000.
Jay R. Wood sold a property at 41 Harvey St. to Donna L. Ward and Richard T. Ward for $25,562. The grand list value was $87,100.
Tammie S. Bijolle and Timothy J. Bijolle sold a property at 108 Elm St. to Katherine N. Enright and Kenneth J. Enright for $295,000. The grand list value was $215,600.
The Lorrain B. Impey Trust sold a property at 490 Portland St. to Fontaine Realty LLC for $250,000. The grand list value was $145,300.
The Lorrain B. Impey Trust sold a property at 506 Portland St. to Fontaine Realty LLC for $250,000. The grand list value was $149,100.
Marcel Dionne sold a property at 2210 New Boston Rd. to Lester J. Brent for $271,000. The grand list value was $177,300.
Brian F. Albiser sold a property at 26 Rocky Ridge Rd. to Kathryn Melkonian and Mark Melkonian for $21,000. The grand list value was $25,200.
Boomer Investments LLC sold a property at 138 Overlook Circle to Leah M. Pearl and Mark F. Theeman for $80,000. The grand list value was $52,400.
Parker Avenue Real Estate transferred property on Overlook Circle to Leah M. Pearl and Mark F. Theeman for $80,000. The grand list value was $170,600.
Paddock Properties LLC sold a property at 1520 Main St. to Elaine R. Sayson and John A. Tousimis for $547,652. The grand list value was $313,200.
William S. Gibson transferred property at 35 Valley St. to Martha A. Gibson. The grand list value was $100,500.
Laurie-Ann Chaloux and Maurice E. Chaloux sold a property on Dahlberg Rd. to Tammy S. Bijolle and Timothy J. Bijolle for $89,000. The grand list value was $42,600.
Brandon Fowler and Sarah Fowler sold a property at 197 Parker Ave. to Kelly M. Kennedy and Patrick T. Kennedy for $350,000. The grand list value was $215,900.
MHP Holdings LLC sold property 304 Avenue A Mt. Pleasant MHP to Adrian Langmaid for $7,000. The grand list value was the same $7,000.
The Taylor Family Revocable transferred property off Houghton Bridge Road, to Alejandra Y. Taylor and Matthew P. Taylor. The grand list value was $249,900.
April L. Deluca and Robert J. Deluca sold a property at 1935 Goss Hollow Rd. to Christine Werther and Guntram Werther for $230,000. The grand list value was $132,900.
AUGUST
Marilyn Buxton and Timothy S. Buxton sold a property at 697 Pleasant St. to Andres Barraza and Sarah Howard for $199,950. The grand list value was $141,700.
The 802 Revitalization Group sold a property at 417 Cliff St. to Ross Farnsworth and Amanda Nagell for $500. The grand list value was $129,700.
Mt. Pleasant MHP transferred property at 269 Avenue A, Mt. Pleasant MHP, to Robert Langmaid. The grand list value was $5,700.
Linda K. Peak transferred property at 46 Arlington Terrace to Bethany A. Hale, Jeffrey A. Hale and Linda K. Peak. The grand list value was $143,600.
Pamela Dearborn sold a property at 545 Lafayette St. to Aubrey Cabot-Case for $225,000. The grand list value was $112,800.
Sharon Parker sold property 24 Fifth Avenue to Douglas Elliott Farrell and Rosalie Sharp for $220,000. The grand list value was $102,300.
The estate of Eugene M. Brown sold a property at 185 Mountain Ave. to Neal Gade and Tracey Mace for $11,500. The grand list value was $13,800.
The Natalie A. Rood Revocable sold a property at 192 Hillside Ave. to Wai Fong Lo and Chan Sze Wing for $265,000. The grand list value was $198,900.
Anders C. Hahr sold a property at 113 Breezy Hill Rd. to Ronald Valliere and Suzanne Valliere for $147,500. The grand list value was $122,500.
Jordan Mattei sold a property at 301 River Rd. to Avi I. Isaacorcoran and Maddison I. Ward for $150,000. The grand list value was $67,100.
The estate of Michael Poole sold a property at 115 Ski Tow Rd. to Anita Whiting and George L. Whiting III for $110,000. The grand list value was $56,800.
David L. Willis sold a property at 1330 Main St. to The Umbrella, Inc. and Edward R. Zuccaro for $450,000. The grand list value was $364,800.
Carroll J. Lowrey and Susan R. Lowrey transferred property at 1228 Mt. Pisgah Rd. to Allison M. Horne and Nathan J. Lowrey. The grand list value was $132,400.
Spates Family LLC sold a property at 166 Railroad St. to Northeast Kannabis, LLC for $240,000. The grand list value was $199,000.
Linda A. Walsh transferred property at 421 Pearl St. to Shawn P. Staffin, Alexander W. Straffin and Linda A Walsh. The grand list value was $52,000.
Sunny Acres LLC sold a property at 2703 Portland St. to William Brink for $337. The grand list value was $111,900.
Kendra Brazeau sold property 265 Cliff St. to Julie A. Rouelle for $299,000. The grand list value was $173,400.
Gaylon R. Ely and Susan M. Ely transferred property at 593 Old Concord Rd. to Gaylon R. Ely and Susan M. Ely. The grand list value was $163,800.
Allison M. Halsey and Michael A. Halsey sold a property at 106 Lauren Drive to Anthony Dow and Samantha Dow for $396,000. The grand list value was $208,700.
The Dorothy E. McCauley Trust transferred property at 153 Waterman Circle to Sandra McCauley. The grand list value was $130,100.
Clarence L. Williams and Marilyn G. Williams sold a property at 1277 Concord Ave. to Alodie N. Gakwaya for $250,000. The grand list value was $2,022.
The Dorothy E. McCauley Trust sold a property at 153 Waterman Circle to Sandra McCauley for $122,682. The grand list value was $130,100.
Riley’s Fish Shack, LLC sold a property at 2165 Portland St. to Anthony Tirozzi and Nancy Tirozzi for $425,000. The grand list value was $196,200.
Michael Michaud and Angelica M. Orozco-Michaud sold a property at 75 Cross Ave. to the Elda Pessini Trust U/D/T for $297,500. The grand list value was $134,700.
Barbara J. Poginy sold a property at 1166 Rabbit Plains to Sam Connally for $280,000. The grand list value was $2,022.
Cynthia Mackin sold a property at 759 Railroad St. to Gilman Housing Trust, Inc. for $75,000. The grand list value was $48,500.
SEPTEMBER
Pamela Smith and Richard Smith sold a property at 417 Main St. to Roberta McKinney for $210,000. The grand list value was $104,400.
Barbara C. Byrne and Harold J. Byrne sold a property at 159 Eastern Ave. to Saxon Farms Landholders for $150,000. The grand list value was $133,800.
Jeffrey Meyers transferred property at 280 Lafayette St. to JC Management, LLC. The grand list value was $45,400.
1016 Route 5 LLC sold a property in St. Johnsbury at 1016 US RTE 5 to Spates Family LLC for $2,550,000. The grand list value was $1,018,400.
John A. Morse Sr. sold a property at 77 Pearl St. to Meghan F. Donnelly and Power R. Donnelly for $200,000. The grand list value was $135,100.
Michelle D. Melville and Aaron R. Melville transferred property at 10 Dundee St. New Penn Financial, LLC. The grand list value was $136,800.
Anders C. Hahr transferred property at 113 Breezy Hill Rd. to Ronald Valliere and Suzanne Valliere. The grand list value was $122,500.
William F. Long transferred property at 565 Farmer Drive to Laurel M. St. James. The grand list value was $195,700.
Jon Bouffard and Elizabeth Paterson sold a property at 473 Private Ridge Drive to Carolyn Kraft for $67,500. The grand list value was $42,300.
The Joyce Wieselmann Revocable sold a property at 32 Spring St. to Daniel J. Goldsmith and Rachel A. Goldsmith for $140,000. The grand list value was $94,100.
Debra Bourgoin and Peter Bourgoin sold a property at 58 Farr Rd. to Jonathon M. Wilcox for $72,000. The grand list value was $23,300.
Maurice Bedor sold a property at 280 Caledonia St. to Barrie S. Quappe and Charles G. Quappe for $145,000. The grand list value was $94,300.
Alana L. Langmaid transferred property on Ski Tow Rd. to the Alana Langmaid Revocable. The grand list value was $95,700.
The Marjorie E. Brown Revocable transferred property at 171 Duke St. to Eric S. McKay. The grand list value was $48,600.
Lee Beattie transferred property on Ski Tow Rd. to Philip Beattie. The grand list value was $95,700.
The Marjorie E. Brown Revocable sold a property at 171 Duke St. to Eric McKay for $20,000. The grand list value was $21,600.
Joanne Bunnell sold a property at 271 River Rd. to Jennifer Joslyn for $110,000. The grand list value was $39,000.
TD Bank N.A. sold a property at 133 Lafayette St. to TD Bank N.A. for $75,645. The grand list value was $85,500.
Jeffrey Whitehead transferred property on Chesterfield Hollow Rd. to Chad Whitehead. The grand list value was $108,100.
Edward J. Racine transferred property at 1688 River Rd. to Edward A. Cass. The grand list value was $132,200.
Christopher A. Berwick sold a property at 25 Second St. to Kayla M. Therrien for $1,300. The grand list value was $5,000.
Jon A. Chase transferred property at 565 Lafayette St. to Jon A. Case. The grand list value was $53,000.
Tara A. Goreau sold a property at 50 Goss Hollow Rd. to Bailey Allaire for $143,500. The grand list value was $83,600.
Aida F. Pazos and Felipe A. Pazos sold a property at 76 Hutchinson Drive to 76 Hutchinson Drive, LLC for $795,000. The grand list value was $936,500.
Margaret D. Pearl and Elizabeth A. Sargent sold a property at 1431 Main St. to 1431 Main St., LLC for $500,000. The grand list value was $336,900.
Joan E. Knutsen sold a property at 19 Union St. to Cody Haile and Miranda Haile for $159,000. The grand list value was $133,300.
Bruce R. Brink and Patricia A. Sullivan sold a property at 422 Portland St. to Maple OBC LLC for $550,000. The grand list value was $315,800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.