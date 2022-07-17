Real Estate Transfers in St. Johnsbury From Jan. 1 to March 31, 2022

The following St. Johnsbury real estate transfers were recorded with the Vermont Department of Taxes from January 1, 2022 to March March 31, 2022.
Ralph Warrell transferred 0.11 acres at 5 Russell Avenue to Dan Warrell. The property has a grand list value of $105,200 but no money changed hands.
Timothy Hartwell sold 1.01 acres at 319 Breezy Hill Road to Christopher Hartwell for $16,104. The property has a grand list value of $125,500.
Patriot Holdings, LLC transferred 4.60 acres at 60 Old Center Road to All Purpose Storage. The property has a grand list value of $114, 900 but no money changed hands.
Suzanne Delaney sold 0.21 acres at 369 Main Street for $14,700 to Daniel Doyon. The property has a grand list value of $83,000.
Daniel Doyon sold 0.21 acres at 369 Main Street for $75,000 to Sunshine Fund, LLC. The property has a grand list value of $83,000.
Sandra Lynaugh Estate sold 6.00 acres on Lafayette Street for $5,000 to Brian Lynaugh. The grand list value is $25,400.
Timothy Hartwell sold 1.01 acres at 319 Breezy Hill Road for $4,026 to Christopher Hartwell. The grand list value of the parcel is $125,000.
Caitlin and Caleb Temple sold 7.66 acres on Severance Hill Road for $82,000 to Kevin Lajoie. The property’s grand list value is $34,100.
The Elder Family Trust sold 99.37 acres on Farr Road for $120,000 to Joseph Law and Sandra Law. The grand list value is $163,600.
James E. Courchesne and Penelope S. Courchesne transferred 0.59 acres at 115 Tilton Road to Ian L., Payson R., and Sean J. Courchesne. No money changed hands on the parcel with a grand list value of $144,800.
David W. Baker and Mary Ann Baker sold 0.05 acres at 88 Clinton Avenue for $145,000 to Alyssa Kantor and Daniel Kantor. Grand list value, $77,400.
Marjorie E. Clark transferred 0.29 acres at 216 Gilman Avenue to Michael Wright. The parcel has a $148,800 grand list value.
Camille Donna sold 1.01 acres at 319 Breezy Hill Road for $4,026 to Christopher Hartwell. The property has a grand list value of $125,500.
Carew A. Magnus and Edwin R. Magnus transferred 0.14 acres at 412 Cliff Street to Jon-Erik W., Marta C. and Nancy C. Magnus. The property has a grand list value of $181,900.
The Bruce E. Thibault Trust sold 5.65 acres at West Hill Road, Lot 2, for $22,600 to Brian St. Cyr and Penny St. Cyr. The grand list value is $34,400.
Karl J. Koenigsbauer and Pamela S. Koenigsbauer sold 0.10 acre at 174 Cliff Street for $135,000 to Rachel M. Koenigsbauer. The grand list value is $159,800.
E.T. & H.K. Ide, Inc sold 0.98 acres at 202 Bay Street for $210,000 to The Zion Corporation. The grand list value is $212,200.
Fecteau Residential, Inc. transferred property at 319 Crepeault Hill Road to Nichole M. Daigneault and Mathew H. Jeffrey. No money was exchanged. The grand list value is $26,900.
William J. Petronella transferred 1.0 acres on Crow Hill Road to Good Life Farm, LLC. No money changed hands. The grand list value is $154,700.
Jeffrey Myers and Jaileen A. Morel-Kunhardt sold 0 Lafayette Street for $1,000 to Brian Lynaugh. The grand list value is $61,400.
Paul Donna sold 1.01 acres on 319 Breezy Hill Road for $4,026 to Christopher Hartwell. The grand list value is $125,500.
A&D Properties, LLC sold 0.11 acres at 191 River Road for $96,939 to Rafael Contreras. The grand list value is $56,900.
Howard H. and Jacqueline M Bennett transferred 3.10 acres at 604 Stark District Road to Herbert J. Bennett. No money changed hands. The grand list value is $99,600.
Scott B. Trottier and Janice Trottier transferred 5.02 acres at 418 Breezy Hill Road to Nolan Trottier, Janice Trottier and Jillian Ives. No money changed hands. The grand list value is $297,300.
Bandstand Park Lemieux sold 0.21 acres at 701 Railroad Street for $141,000 to Brandon L. McFarlane. The grand list value is $109,900.
Daniel T. Verge sold 0.43 acres to Miroslav Hubacek and Philip Hubacek for $185,000 at 238 Mt. Pleasant Street. The grand list value is $142,300.
Elliott A. Crocker and Sarah R. Crocker transferred 0.70 acres at 143 Underclyffe Road to Crocker Revocable Living. The grand list value is $332,100.
Frederick Schwag sold 0.21 acres to Pavel Koca at 713 Railroad Street for $25,001. The grand list value is $37,900.
Kevin J. Carbone and Tracey J. Carbone sold 11.70 acres off West Hill Road to Tokiko Nobusawa and David Pacun for $55,000. The grand list value is $48,000.
Bernard K. Timson Jr. and Suzanne M. Timson transferred 1.01 acres at 1008 Higgins Hill Road to the Timson Family Revocable Trust. The grand list value of the parcel is $58,400.
1008 Higgins Hill LLC sold 1.02 acres to Bernard K. Timson Jr., and Suzanne M. Simpson for $58,400, the same as the grand list value.
Laura K. Nichols sold 0.47 acres at 215 Webster Street to Laura K. Nichols and Christopher R. Miller for $88,450. The grand list value is $176,900.
Philippe St. George and Debra St. George transferred 0.59 acres at 96 Stetson Terrace to Andre St. George. The grand list value is $94,900.
Marion Avenue LLC sold 0.22 acres at 33 Marion Avenue to Guilherme DeSouza and Caroline DeSouza for $140,000. The grand list value is $90,000.
Major L. Rodd The Roofer sold 0.52 acres to Christopher Yancey at 997 Concord Avenue for $240,000. The grand list value is $109,700.
The estate of Robert Delabruere sold 18 acres at 345 Bradley Hill Road to Duane G. Berry and Carol J. Smith for $180,000. The grand list value is $159,500.
Alfred P. Laferriere transferred 0.19 acres to Katheryn W. Laferriere at 80 Underclyffe Road. The parcel has a grand list value of $231,600.
Bernard K. Timson and Suzanne M. Timson transferred 6.91 acres at 100 Rt. 2 in St. Johnsbury to the Timson Family Revocable Trust. No money was involved, and the grand list value is $529,000.
Chad Whitehead, Tax Collector, sold property at 35 First Street for $132 to the Town of St.Johnsbury. The grand list value is $800.
Chad Whitehead, Tax Collector, sold 0.16 acres at 379 Main Street for $4,642 to Jere Kendall. The grand list value is $49,000.
Chad Whitehead, Tax Collector, sold 1.13 acres at 103 Tremont Street for $8,574 to Maurice Chaloux. The grand list value is $80,200.
NSA Realty, LLC sold 8.16 acres off industrial Parkway to Little Fuel Co., LLC for $150,000. The grand list value is $50,200.
Krisroywick Property Management sold 0.26 acres at 93 Caledonia Street to Rebecca Buck for $165,000. The grand list value is $55,400.
Caitlin H. Wallingford sold 0.21 acres at 589 Lafayette Street to Harvey A. Wallingford for $26,000. The grand list value is $107,400.
Two Bees LLC sold 0.19 acres at 307 Rt. 2B, to Anatasia Flores and Jill Flores for $119,000. The grand list value is $74,200.
Gilbert L. Jenne and Jessie S. Jenne transferred 0.25 acres at 168 Rt. 2 to Gilbert L. Jenne for no cost. The grand list value is $73,400.
Chris Parker sold 10.50 acres to Larissa Gokey and Alexander Parker at 231 Sugar House Road for $170,000. The grand list value is $180,900.
Jenne L. Gilbert sold 0.25 acres to Evaline Moulton and John H. Moulton at 168 Rt. 2 for $50,000. The grand list value, $73,400.
Chad Whitehead, Tax Collector, sold 1.13 acres at 103 Tremont Street to Laurie-Ann Chaloux and Maurice Chaloux for $13,126. The grand list value is $80,200.
Costa Family Rentals, LLC sold 0.11 acres to Laurence K. Rossi Jr. at 429 Railroad Street for $210,000. The grand list value is $222,700.
Thomas A. and Roseanna L. Prevost transferred 10.10 acres of land at 379 Sadie Roberts Road to Lucas L. and Michael L. Prevost. The grand list value is $344,100.
Jacob D. Lavely and Terri L. Lavely transferred 0.93 acres at 30 High Street to Terri Lavely. The grand list value is $175,200.
Michael E. Morse sold at 68 McGill Avenue to Kristina Roy for $4,500. The grand list value is $8,000.
Susan Ferguson, Karen G. Lee and Richard J. Mayhew sold 0.93 acres at 63 Parker Avenue to Rafael Martinez and Jessica Brochu for $165,000. The grand list value is $95,300.
Robert A. Smith and Anne D. Smith transferred 0.91 acres at 63 Costa Avenue to Kimberly M. Brown, Aaron B. Smith and Anthony R. Smith. The grand list value is $109,500.
Marion Shirlock transferred 3.35 acres at 693 Rt. 2B, to Gilbert Mann for $57,950. The grand list value is $118,900.
The Estate of Joyce Dionne transferred 3.10 acres at 2210 New Boston Road to Marcel Dionne. The grand list value is $177,300.
The Ben Harris 1999 Trust and the Rosalie Harris 1999 Trust transferred 0.34 acres at 66 Dundee Street to Andrea M. Harris, Marcia Harris, William S. Harris, and J. Davis Naparstek. The grand list value is $222,600.
David H. Lee, James F. Lee, Richard O. Lee and Stephen H. Lee sold 0.65 acres to Northern Vt. Rentals for $42,000. The grand list value is $18,800.
Lester Kenneth Mandeville and Jeannette Yvonne Mandeville sold 0.17 acres at 188 Spring Street to DK Investments LLC for $167,000. The grand list value is $142,400.
Jere S. Kendall transferred 5.50 acres at 404 West Hill Road to West Hill Homes, LLC. The grand list value is $81,600.
Marc F. Gingue and Colleen F. Gingue transferred 24.72 acres at 537 Rabbit Plain Road to Elizabeth M. Gingue and Samantha Hayes. The grand list value is $285,000.
Stephen P. Roy and Cynthia Roy sold 0.17 acres at 12 Union Street to Dennis Alioto for $145,000. The grand list value is $98,400.
Jere S. Kendall transferred 3.80 acres at 496 West Hill Road to West Hill Homes, LLC. The property has a grand list value of $76,500.
Ann M. Donna-Weed sold 1.01 acres at 319 Breezy Hill Road to Christopher Hartwell for $4,026. The grand list value is $125,500.
St. Johnsbury Properties transferred 0.18 acres at 138 Cherry Street to Gilman Housing Trust, Inc. Grand list value, $112,900.
