JEFFERSON — A buyer has come forward for the Waumbek Golf Course.
Realtor Lynn O’Connor confirmed that an unidentified party made an offer on the 370-acre property, which was listed last week at $1.3 million.
However, responding to rumors that the property had been sold, O’Connor said the property remains on the market and is still being shown.
“When we get an offer, it’s like starting a negotiation,” she said. “It doesn’t mean it will be accepted.”
She continues to communicate with other potential buyers (“We’ve had a lot of interest”) and said a town purchase of the site remains a viable option.
The Select Board had planned to hold a public discussion on the matter at their next meeting on Monday night.
Chair Kevin Meehan questioned if a public discussion was worthwhile, because the town cannot quickly put forward a competing offer. It would take Jefferson a minimum of three weeks to schedule a special Town Meeting and secure voter approval.
However, O’Connor saw no reason to curb discussion at this point.
“The town needs to realize that nothing has been accepted and no decision has been made final,” she said. “So go ahead, have [the public] attend the meeting, and see what gets brought up.”
According to a 2020 community survey, Jefferson residents were most concerned about over-development and the loss of the town’s scenic views, open spaces and rural identity.
For that reason, the sale of the Waumbek property has generated significant discussion.
That has led to rampant gossip and speculation, particularly on social media. For instance, O’Connor said, rumors that she canceled a meeting with a group of local buyers. The truth is that the group canceled the meeting, she said.
“I know the town has a lot of emotions on this. Unfortunately, I think they are getting a lot of misinformation and rumor mill,” she said, clarifying, “Literally, we have an offer on the table, we’re still in communication with other [potential] buyers. and we’re still showing the property.”
Interested buyers must show proof of funds, and all offers are immediately presented to the seller. Offers may or may not have a deadline. They can be accepted as is, rejected, or negotiated. Nothing is finalized until all parties agree to all terms.
“It’s up to the seller if they want to accept the offer, or wait to see other offers,” O’Connor said.
No matter the buyer, it appears unlikely that the property will remain a golf course.
It is being marketed as open land, not a business.
The golf carts were sold on Aug. 5 and the ownership has ceased all lawn mowing activities.
The Waumbek Golf Club was billed as New Hampshire’s oldest 18-hole golf course.
The original nine-hole course was designed and opened by Scottish golf professional Willie Norton in 1895 and was expanded to 18 holes by America’s first homegrown golf professional, Arthur Fenn, in 1898.
Measuring 6,128 yards from the blue tees, the course was located alongside the 500-room Grand Waumbek Hotel which burned down in 1928.
Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains Presidential Range, it was taken over by Tom Friel and his family in the late 1990s.
In April, Friel’s daughter announced that the course would not open because Tom was sick (and is reportedly in hospice), the course manager had stepped down, and staff positions could not be filled due to a labor shortage.
The property was listed for sale after months of speculation.
