A robust real estate market.
That’s what local realtors are calling the last few months when homes in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom have been selling like hotcakes.
Why did an already strong market become even stronger?
Chalk it up in part to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Certainly, for days on the market and activity and multiple offers on a single property, it’s as busy as it’s ever been,” said Andy Smith, owner-broker of Peabody and Smith Realty, which serves a region that includes the towns in northern Grafton County.
“We saw a little bit of that after 9/11, when you think about the population that was affected, New York City and maybe Boston,” he said. “This COVID thing has a created a much broader pool of potential buyers who are making a decision that now is the time to buy.”
In the beginning, with the stay-at-home order, there were maybe five days realtors were a part of it and no one knew what was going on, said Cindy Sparks, real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Lifestyles, whose offices and locations include Littleton, Franconia, Lincoln, and Conway.
“Gov. Sununu then deemed us essential workers with some guidelines that we couldn’t have open houses and had to wear face masks,” said Sparks. “We started working right away. It’s been a busy market, and a shortage of inventory and low interest rates made the fixings for a good market for sellers.”
Primary homes are being bought by those moving up from metropolitan areas and some people owning or buying second homes in the area are making them into primary homes, she said.
Moving from metro to rural was the trend in the North Country a generation ago.
“This happened after 9/11 when people started moving to the country because they felt it was safer than the cities,” said Sparks.
Fast forward to 2020 and home buyers feel more safe in sparsely populated areas like northern New England as opposed to heavily populated areas, like New York or Boston, which for a time were among the coronavirus hot spots.
“For the most part, the North Country has been very active,” said Smith. “We don’t see that changing. We see a cultural shift.”
Overall, as one goes farther north, homes below the $450,000 to $400,000 price range are selling vigorously as are condominiums in locations like Bretton Woods, he said.
“There is certainly a very strong desire and urgency for buyers that hasn’t been there before,” he said. “They’ve wanted to come up and thought about it for years and are saying, ‘I need to do something now.’”
There’s long a been a push among some to move to the mountains and that has led to a greater push because of COVID-19, said Smith.
That’s one of the reasons sales have been high and housing inventory low, he said.
Numbers And Regions
“As soon as we were back to business, people wanted to look at houses,” said Sparks, who added that condominium sales are likewise strong.
According to figures from Coldwell Banker Lifestyles, there were 165 listings in the North Country from April to June 2019 versus 99 listings for April to June 2020, equating to a 40-percent decrease.
Unit sales were 80 in April to June 2020 versus 72 for the same time period this year.
The average selling price April to June 2019 was $242,000 versus $310,000 for April to June 2020, a 28-percent increase.
Homes across Coos County, many valued lower than those in northern Grafton County, are also selling well.
“We have seen an increase, especially from people who want to move up to get away from the bigger areas, even if they are not right in the city,” said Francine Rancourt, realtor with RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty in Colebrook. “You still have people who want to come up for ATVing and snowmobiling, but we have a different clientele right now, people who can work from home and a lot of retirees.”
The last six weeks have seen a big increase, said Rancourt.
“It’s brought buyers who are looking at a little higher price range,” she said.
Low residential inventory in Coos has also led to an increase in land sales for those who want to have property for a future home, said Rancourt.
Across the river, Maurice Chaloux, realtor with the St. Johnsbury-based Parkway Realty, said the market is strong aross the Northeast Kingdom, in part because realtors weren’t able to show homes in April because of the pandemic and now they can.
“It’s increased ever since we’ve been able to show properties again,” he said.
Before it was more difficult, especially when those from out of the area, such as from Massachusetts, had to self-quarantine for 14 days before they could tour a house.
Like other realtors, Chaloux has also seen buyers pull the trigger on a property, sight unseen, such as a California couple who bought property in Landaff, in New Hampshire, where he is also licensed.
In addition to people now being able to move around and look at properties in the Kingdom, another reason for the strong market there is likely pandemic-related because of those wanting to live outside of more urban areas, said Chaloux.
“I don’t dare say it’s a seller’s market yet, but it could soon be a seller’s market,” he said.
Technology Boosts Market
During the last few months, the real estate industry was able to utilize what it had been implementing the last few years - cloud computing, said Smith.
“As an industry, we are able to operate through the challenges and operate safely,” he said. “All of that technology is really playing a big role.”
People can now look at a 3-D tour of a home without physically visiting it, an opportunity that was nice a few years ago, but during a pandemic is critical now, he said.
Prospective buyers want to narrow down a purchase as much as they can investigating on the Web, said Smith.
“There were some sight unseen sale happening, more than the usual,” said Sparks.
While such sales tallied about half a dozen in the last 10 years, Smith said he’s seen half a dozen in the last four months.
“They are buying the house and closing without stepping foot in it,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean they haven’t vetted it, albeit virtually, with with today’s available technology.
Unlike in the years after 9/11, the technology available in 2020 has made buying remotely easier, with tours being done virtually on apps like FaceTime, said Sparks.
Trends And Fast Internet
Sales are also strong because a good number of buyers can now work from home and because parents with children can utilize remote learning at home for schooling if such learning is to continue for some time, said Sparks.
Sales took a little while to take off after the shutdown that began in March, but by June, closings began to increase, she said.
In May, the price point from a year ago was 20 percent higher for homes with the average median sales price, and in part because the shortage of inventory has been driving up those prices, said Sparks.
The only thing holding sales back from closing in a timely manner are appraisers overwhelmed with the high number of refinances going on, she said.
As for appraisers, some have been cautious to enter homes because of the pandemic and have been allowed to make drive-by appraisals and then photograph similar homes as comparables, she said.
By and large, homes have also been selling above the town assessment before the pandemic and that has continued, said Sparks.
Statewide, year to date, houses are currently selling for an average of 106 percent of their list price, whereas the typical range of the year has been 94 to 96 percent of list price, said Smith.
Often, too, there are three to five offers in the first couple of days of a property going on the market, said Sparks.
“The housing market is in really good shape,” she said. “I’ve been doing this since 2012 and I’ve never seen anything like it … It’s definitely a good time to sell your home and to a buy a home, too, with the interest rates at 3 percent … I feel if interest rates don’t go up too much and we don’t have a surge in the community leaving, I don’t see this changing and I see this as a good market for a while. The more listings that come on the market, the more it will soften the price point for buyers.”
Smith said, “Interest rates are the lowest they’ve ever been. A 30-year mortgage right now is 3 percent. That used to be the low point for a 15-year mortgage.”
That adds to the motivation to buy a house, he said.
A good number of people pre-pandemic had been moving into the area, but that has accelerated and includes those from the millennial generation, who want to live within 10 or so minutes of shopping areas and want to live in a place like Littleton that is within walking distance of Main Street, she said.
In Littleton, and to an extent in nearby towns like Bethlehem and Franconia, millennials wanting convenience and the jobs that are available or that they can bring with them are driving that market, said Sparks.
“People also want high-speed Internet because more people are working from home,” she said. “It wasn’t as important before as it is now.”
Smith said, “It’s almost mandatory for homes to have high-speed Internet, and those that don’t are at a disadvantage. A lot of employees have been working from home and some employers say, ‘I don’t want you back.’ High-speed Internet is almost as important as electricity and water now.”
