Reappraisal Coming To St. Johnsbury In 2025

St. Johnsbury will undergo a “statistical” reappraisal in 2025.
The select board on Monday authorized Town Manager Chad Whitehead to proceed with the reappraisal.
“We can do what’s called a statistical reappraisal because it’s within five years of our full reappraisal, so they won’t actually go to every house,” said Whitehead. “They’ll go to a number of homes and then re-set the values based on current market conditions. We won’t have to do a full town-wide reappraisal…It will affect all properties.”
The previous reappraisal was in 2020. The estimated cost of the 2025 statistical reappraisal is about $140,000.
“It kinda saves us some money,” said Whitehead.
The town received a letter from New England Municipal Consultants, LTD in August about the reappraisal.
“The 2020 reappraisal was completed at a time when St. Johnsbury was just coming out of a depressed local market,” wrote Matthew J. Krajeski, vice-president of the firm. “The market was dominated by foreclosure sales through a period roughly ending in 2016 or early 2017…The market has since that time come back strongly…We will notify all property owners of their proposed new value and conduct informal public hearings…”
The letter also includes a concern from New England Municipal Consultants, LTD.
“We are concerned about the lack of a permitting process for interior improvements,” wrote Krajeski. “Many of the recent sales have been for homes renovated and sold at prices much higher than the assessment.
