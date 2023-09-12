Reappraisal Coming To St. Johnsbury In 2025
Buy Now

This aerial view shows St. Johnsbury village looking east over Portland Street on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

St. Johnsbury will undergo a “statistical” reappraisal in 2025.

The select board on Monday authorized Town Manager Chad Whitehead to proceed with the reappraisal.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments