COVENTRY - Historically low mortgage interest rates and the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the nation are driving property sales in Coventry, says Kate Fletcher, delinquent tax collector in the town of Coventry.
And the existence of a pandemic and that impact on sales is affecting the beginning of the town-wide reappraisal in Coventry, says Matt Krajeski of New England Municipal Consultants.
The company is the assessor of town property and is conducting the reappraisal.
Krajeski said that a real estate boom, if that is what is happening now, will be tempered by sales in the past several years. At least three years are included in the reappraisal, he said.
He explained how the reappraisal will be handled during the pandemic in a remote meeting with a dozen or so property owners.
Usually reappraisal includes a walk-through of properties, he said. But that’s out.
“Due to our COVID issue, under no circumstances at this point are we conducting interior inspections. We are asking people to allow us to conduct exterior inspections,” Krajeski said.
They will look at the outside condition, from the siding, to roofs and the overall condition of the home. Once the outside of most properties in town are viewed, then they hope that the situation will ease allowing interior walk-throughs.
“We have safety in mind here doing this. With the COVID issue it’s not ideal right now to go inside of homes,” he said.
If not, they expect to contact homeowners and do a survey and ask questions about the interior, he said.
One property owner asked why interior inspections are done here.
Krajeski said it helps to provide the best and most complete analysis of property values.
He gave the example of two 1960s ranch houses. He said that, if all other things are equal, the home with the 1960s interior would have a different value than the home with an interior updated in 2015.
Even if interior inspections are possible later, Krajeski said homeowners should not feel they might be penalized if they refuse an interior inspection.
“We don’t take this personally,” he said.
Krajeski told property owners that his company will reach out to homeowners in batches. Letters will go out to the properties one batch at a time, advising owners that the reappraiser will be in the neighborhood within a few weeks.
Anyone who wants to be on the property when the reappraiser is there should immediately contact the assessors office to make that request, he said. The contact information is on the town website and in the letters.
Anyone concerned about who shows up can check with the town. A photograph of the reappraiser who is doing the work in that neighborhood will be posted. The vehicle will have company insignia, and area law enforcement will have been alerted as well.
The reappraisal will conclude next year, when property owners will receive notices of change of value and the informal and then formal appeal process begins.
