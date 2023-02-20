Sabrina Smith, 22, of Sutton, sits in the passenger seat of her damaged Chevrolet Cobalt holding a bag of ice to her head. She was stopped waiting for traffic to make a turn on Broad Street in Lyndonville on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, when her vehicle was struck from behind. With her is her mother, Sandra Smith. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The shape of a pickup's license plate and plate information can be seen as an imprint on the rear of a Chevrolet Cobalt that was struck by the truck on Broad Street in Lyndonville on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
LYNDONVILLE — A Sutton woman suffered a minor injury on Monday when the Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving was struck from behind.
Sabrina Smith, 22, sat in the passenger side of the vehicle shortly after the crash holding a bag of ice to her head. Lyndon Rescue responded, but Smith was not taken to the hospital.
Before being struck, she had stopped in the southbound lane on Broad Street and was waiting with her vehicle’s turn signal on for a break in traffic to turn into the parking area for Dunkin Donuts.
While stopped, a Nissan Titan, driven by Camden Berry, 18, of Lyndon, crashed into the rear-end of the Cobalt. He had just turned left onto Broad Street after leaving the McDonald’s parking lot.
There was some concern that Berry had an injury to his nose. He said he did not recall hitting his head when his truck made impact with the Cobalt.
The impact shoved the car forward and caused significant damage to the back. The trunk was caved in, the back window was shattered, and an impression of the Titan’s license plate was left within the dirt of the car’s bumper.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. No airbags were inflated due to the impact. Trooper Chad Weikel investigated the crash; he said Berry would receive a warning for following too closely to traffic.
