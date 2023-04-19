Rebuilt Kent Fountain To Include Pieces Of Original
The Kent Fountain shown in pieces after being destroyed in a car accident in March 2022. (Facebook/Lyndall Demers)

LANCASTER — One year after the Kent Fountain was destroyed in a car accident, plans to replace the historic landmark are moving ahead.

The contractor, Gandin Brothers Inc. of South Ryegate, Vt., recently announced they would include pieces of the original 130-year-old fountain in the new design.

