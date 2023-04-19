Rebuilt Kent Fountain To Include Pieces Of Original

LANCASTER — One year after the Kent Fountain was destroyed in a car accident, plans to replace the historic landmark are moving ahead.
The contractor, Gandin Brothers Inc. of South Ryegate, Vt., recently announced they would include pieces of the original 130-year-old fountain in the new design.
The estimated $90,000 project will be covered by the town’s insurance provider, Primex, minus a $1,000 deductible.
Work is expected to take place this summer.
Lancaster officials will explore moving the fountain from its previous roadside location on Main Street to a space further back from the road to reduce the accident risk.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson told the Select Board on Monday, “I have had thoughts that maybe we relocate it, keep it in that same general area, but push it back to the back side of the sidewalk. As opposed to the front side where it’s right there in basically the line of traffic.”
Water and sewer superintendent Tim Bilodeau, highway foreman Tim Brown, and Gaetjens-Oleson will conduct a site visit soon to determine the feasibility of an increased road setback.
“There’s actually a pit underneath the fountain, which makes sense because that’s where all the plumbing is,” Gaetjens-Oleson said. “So I would want to have an idea of how much it would cost to basically rebuild a new pit for that. Because it could be pretty costly and that would be a cost that’s borne by the town. The insurance company wouldn’t cover that.”
In that event, community members have expressed interest in donating towards the project to cover the overage.
Gaetjens-Oleson will update the Select Board at their next scheduled meeting on April 1.
Located outside of the post office, the historic fountain was given to the town by the sons of the late Richard Kent, a downtown merchant and general store owner for nearly 60 years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.