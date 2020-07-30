Recent Action by Local Law Enforcement

Howard Noyes

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

On July 23 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Henry A. Lamott, 45, of Lyndonville, was issued a citation for suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license on Lily Pond Road and Hill Street in Lyndonville. Lamott will appear in Caledonia County Court on Dec. 7 to respond to the charge.

