STATE POLICE — ST. JOHNSBURY
On June 30 at approximately 7:56 p.m., Troopers respond to the report of a domestic disturbance on Gaskell Hill Road in Burke.
Investigations revealed the involved parties were Andrew Brown, 33, of Burke and Jessi-Lynn Granger, 38, of Hardwick. Police believe Brown violated an abuse prevention order in which Granger was a protected person. Brown was taken into custody and lodged at NERC.
_____
On June 30 at 8:40 p.m., Jessi-Lynn Granger, 38, of Hardwick was charged with a DUI.
Troopers believe Granger was showing signs of impairment and had operated a vehicle on a public highway. Granger allegedly drove a motorist off the road. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on July 20 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge.
_____
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE DEPARTMENT
On June 30 at 9:08 p.m., the St. Johnsbury Police Department arrested Hailey Dixon, 26, of St. Johnsbury, for stepping foot on Maplefields Store property, at 85 US Route 2 West, despite having received prior notices of trespass from the store.
Dixon was arrested and removed from the property. She will face the charge in Caledonia County Superior Court on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.