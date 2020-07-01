STATE POLICE — ST. JOHNSBURY

On June 30 at approximately 7:56 p.m., Troopers respond to the report of a domestic disturbance on Gaskell Hill Road in Burke.

Investigations revealed the involved parties were Andrew Brown, 33, of Burke and Jessi-Lynn Granger, 38, of Hardwick. Police believe Brown violated an abuse prevention order in which Granger was a protected person. Brown was taken into custody and lodged at NERC.

_____

On June 30 at 8:40 p.m., Jessi-Lynn Granger, 38, of Hardwick was charged with a DUI.

Troopers believe Granger was showing signs of impairment and had operated a vehicle on a public highway. Granger allegedly drove a motorist off the road. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on July 20 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge.

_____

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE DEPARTMENT

On June 30 at 9:08 p.m., the St. Johnsbury Police Department arrested Hailey Dixon, 26, of St. Johnsbury, for stepping foot on Maplefields Store property, at 85 US Route 2 West, despite having received prior notices of trespass from the store.

Dixon was arrested and removed from the property. She will face the charge in Caledonia County Superior Court on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

