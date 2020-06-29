Recent Action by Local Law Enforcement

STATE POLICE - DERBY
Katelyn Button, 30, was accused of trespassing into a home in Westfield, Vt. and assaulting two individuals.
Vermont State Police responded to a report of an active family fight at approximately 4:56 a.m. Upon arrival, police say Button was responsible for further damage to the victim’s property at the time of the incident. She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Button was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500.00 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 29, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.
_____
On June 27 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Vermont State Police were notified that an alarm was activated at the C&C Supermarket in Barton, Vt.
Upon arrival, Troopers noticed that the front glass doors of the store had been broken. They cleared the store and found no one inside. The owners were notified and showed VSP the surveillance footage. Troopers say they recognized the individual as Robert Frank of Inwood, West Virginia who had been cited into court earlier that night for an unrelated crime by Orleans’s County Sheriff Department. Frank, 44, was charged with burglary. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.
_____
On May 11, 2020, Michael Cyr, 53, of Brownington was accused of forcefully removing and damaging his alcohol monitor. Troopers took Cyr into custody for an active in state warrant. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and will face the charge of Unlawful Mischief in court on July, 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
STATE POLICE - ST. JOHNSBURY
On May, 19, 2020, the St. Johnsbury Police Department was called to the Fairbanks Inn for a report of a disturbance that people were breaking doors and windows. Francis P. Lawler, 22, of St. Johnsbury was charged with Unlawful Mischief Over $250 and Disorderly Conduct. On May 23, 2020, Lawler was located and issued a citation. Lawler will face the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on August 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. The St. Johnsbury Police Department believes further citations in this incident will be forthcoming.
_____
On June 28, 2020, Dominic Bassett, 23, of St. Johnsbury was located and issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief Over $250 and Disorderly Conduct. Video footage and witness statements showed Bassett was allegedly involved in a disturbance at the Fairbanks Inn on May, 19, 2020. Bassett will face the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on October 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
_____
On June 24, 2020, St. Johnsbury Police Officers attempted to make contact with Rachel Stanzione, 38, of St. Johnsbury who they believed was in violation of the conditions of her release. At 8:40 p.m., Stanzione was not home and in violation of her mandated curfew. She was issued a citation to appear in court on October 5, 2020 to answer the charge.
_____
On June 10, 2020, Jamie L. Cates, 24, was accused of attempting to pay for items with a counterfeit $100 bill at Maplefield’s in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that Cates allegedly drove a vehicle to the store while under criminal suspension. While waiting for the tow truck, Cates allegedly drove away in the vehicle, triggering the second count of DLS.
_____
On June 29 at 3:22 a.m., Travis D. Tetreault, 26, of St. Johnsbury was accused of trespassing inside the Maplefield’s store despite having received a prior note prohibiting him from returning to the property. Tetreault was arrested and removed from the store. He will face the charge of Unlawful Trespassing in Caledonia Superior Court on October 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.