STATE POLICE
Ryan Farnham, 28, of Newport was charged with driving with a criminally suspended license on July 8 and cited into court on November 2.
———-
Carrie Curnin, 42, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on a warrant at the Fairbanks Inn on July 11 and flash cited into Caledonia Superior Court on July 13.
———-
On July 8 at 10:56 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Beebe Road in Derby. Police believe Spencer Lucas, 31, of Derby forcefully entered a vacant apartment and, at another time, entered a garage where he allegedly stole personal property. Police searched Lucas’ residence and believe they found much of the stolen property. Lucas was placed into custody and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on August 18.
———-
On July 12 at 12:32 a.m., the Vermont State Police, Brighton Fire Department, Newport Ambulance, and Rays Auto responded to Vermont Route 114 in Morgan for a single vehicle crash with injuries. Police say Bradley Stonge, 24, of Derby was travelling west on Route 114 when he failed to negotiate a right hand corner, traveling off the traveled portion of the roadway to the left. Stonge’s truck struck a large boulder and several trees before coming to rest. Police say Stonge exhibited signs of impairment and was transported to North Country Hospital. Stonge was processed for DUI and cited into court on August 25 at 10:00 a.m.
———-
On July 11 at 5:11 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Prospect Street in the Village of Orleans, for a report of a possible burglary. Police say Cody Hall 31, of Hudson, N.Y. unlawfully entered a house and assaulted a resident. Hall was located on scene and subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary and Simple Assault. Hall was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later to Northern State Correctional Facility.
———-
Ethan Shepard, 35, of Holland was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license on U.S. Route 5 and Vermont Route 105 in Derby on July 6. Shepard will appear in Orleans County Superior Court on August 11 at 10:00 a.m. to answer to the charges.
———-
Colby Martin, 24, of Derby was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license on Darling Hill Road and Meadowbrook Road in Derby on July 7. Martin will appear in Orleans County Superior Court on August 11 at 10:00 a.m. to answer to the charges.
———-
On July 10 at 10:52 p.m., the Lyndonville Police Department received a report of a female who allegedly stole multiple items from Dollar General on Broad Street. Police believe the female to be Felicia Senter, 28, of Lyndon. Senter was issued a No Trespass Order and a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on November 9 at 11:00 a.m. for the offense of Retail Theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.