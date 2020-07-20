STATE POLICE — DERBY
On July 17 at 6:59 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that occurred on Railroad Avenue in Orleans, Vt. Police believe an unidentified person(s) entered a building and stole items from within. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
STATE POLICE — ST. JOHNSBURY
On July 19 at 10:17 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Lily Pond Road near Hill Street. Police believe that the male operator was temporarily unconscious, woke up, and took off from the scene on foot based on witness testimony. Witnesses believe the man had a small black beard, was wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, and a black helmet. Troopers still have not located the man but believe the operator could have been Tyler Gaouette or Trevor Gaouette. Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the operator is asked to contact VSP St. Johnsbury 802-748-3111.
—————
On July 4 at approximately 4:42 p.m., Joseph Butler, 57, of Newbury was charged with Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment. Butler was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on October 7 at 8:00 a.m. to answer to the charges. Troopers say Butler threatened and endangered his neighbor David Gilmore, 42, of Newbury by brandishing a firearm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.