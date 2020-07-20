STATE POLICE — DERBY

On July 17 at 6:59 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that occurred on Railroad Avenue in Orleans, Vt. Police believe an unidentified person(s) entered a building and stole items from within. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

STATE POLICE — ST. JOHNSBURY

On July 19 at 10:17 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Lily Pond Road near Hill Street. Police believe that the male operator was temporarily unconscious, woke up, and took off from the scene on foot based on witness testimony. Witnesses believe the man had a small black beard, was wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, and a black helmet. Troopers still have not located the man but believe the operator could have been Tyler Gaouette or Trevor Gaouette. Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the operator is asked to contact VSP St. Johnsbury 802-748-3111.

—————

On July 4 at approximately 4:42 p.m., Joseph Butler, 57, of Newbury was charged with Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment. Butler was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on October 7 at 8:00 a.m. to answer to the charges. Troopers say Butler threatened and endangered his neighbor David Gilmore, 42, of Newbury by brandishing a firearm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments