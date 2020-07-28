ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE DEPARTMENT

On July 23 at approximately 12:06 p.m., David Berry, 43, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with driving with a criminally suspended license during a motor vehicle stop. Berry was taken into custody and brought back to the Police Department for processing, where he was then released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Nov. 11.

