NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE
On July 10 at 5:53 a.m., Kyle Willey, 18, of Waterford, allegedly fell asleep traveling south on 93 in Littleton and drifted into a pond just south of exit 43. Police believe the 2016 Chevy Cruz drifted into the median, crossed the southbound lanes, and then completely submerged into the pond. There were no injuries.
VERMONT STATE POLICE — A TROOP
On July 10 at 5:30 p.m, Alyssa Higgins, 24, of North Troy, was traveling on Route 36 in Fairfield when Troopers issued a citation for suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license. She will answer to the charge in Franklin County Superior Court on Aug. 25.
On July 13 at 7:57 p.m., Courtney Rivers, 27, of Brownington, was traveling on Route 58 and Center Road in Barton when she was cited on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license. Rivers will appear in Orleans County Superior Court on Aug. 25 to answer to the charge.
Jason Allen, 46, of Burke, received a citation for driving with a criminally suspended license on July 12 at 10:27 on Red Village Road in Lyndon and also on July 14 at 2 a.m. on Depot Street in Lyndon. Allen will appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Oct. 26 to respond to the charge.
On July 15 at 10 p.m., Robert Guest, 26, of Lyndon, received a citation for driving with a criminally suspended license while traveling on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. Guest will answer to the charge on Oct. 26 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.